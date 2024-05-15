A four-legged athlete fetched quite the highlight during a college baseball game between Arizona and Utah. The Wildcats are one step closer to potentially winning the Pac-12 regular-season title after picking up two wins against the Utes, and their most memorable home run was one snagged by a dog in the outfield lawn.

Arizona already had a 6-3 lead at the top of the ninth when infielder Mason White hit a two-run home run. Fans cheered for White, but the attention soon turned to two dogs who were watching the game from the outfield lawn. A golden retriever pranced around doing his own celebration after collecting White's home run ball.

The dog knew it was a big accomplishment, so he refused to return his well-earned baseball despite being chased by a few kids. It was four against one, but the retriever clearly tired out his competition. Even the Arizona baseball team decided this was a social media worthy highlight.

The Wildcats are currently 32-18 and 19-8 in conference play. This is a big week for the program as it hosts the Oregon State Beavers with the Pac-12 title on the line. Arizona only needs to win one of the three games to earn its sixth and final Pac-12 trophy before conference realignment. The first game of the series is set for Thursday, 8 p.m. ET at Corbett Field.