NASCAR at Watkins Glen picks, odds: Kyle Busch going for weekend sweep

Who takes the checkered flag as the Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen? Here are our picks for the final road race of the season.

Winner: Kyle Busch

Rowdy is out for blood after taking his first checkered flag of the season last week at Pocono. After winning his first Xfinity Series race at The Glen on Saturday, Busch will go for win No. 3 at the Cup level on Sunday. Busch was fastest in the first practice Saturday morning and has all the momentum in the world. From our point of view, as long as Busch doesn't wreck or see his engine fail, he should at least finish in the top five.

Contenders: Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr.

We're simply not ready to give up on the 2016 championship runner-up, especially after his second-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Logano marched out his entire Cup crew on Saturday and they did not disappoint. His team knows it's win or go home, so expect the 2015 Watkins Glen winner to take his shot at Victory Lane on Sunday. As for Truex Jr., well his rÃ©sumÃ© speaks for itself. The points leader owns three race wins, 14 stage wins, eight top-fives and a ridiculous 29 playoff points. Truex Jr. led the most overall laps at Sonoma in June before suffering engine failure with only 25 to go. Best believe he hasn't forgotten about that ...

Wild Card: AJ Allmendinger

We were not very high on the road course specialist back at Sonoma, and for good reason. Despite nearly winning a stage in June, Allmendinger finished 35th. This time around we think it's going to be different. Despite a mediocre run in practice, Allmendinger's results at Watkins Glen speak for themselves. In addition to a win in 2014, he has an average finish inside the top 10 in eight career starts there. Don't be surprised if Allmendinger plays spoiler to a driver on the playoff bubble Sunday.

Odds to win the I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at The Glen

Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race, via VegasInsider.com

Martin Truex Jr. 4/1

Kyle Busch 4/1

Brad Keselowski 8/1

Kurt Busch 17/2

Kevin Harvick 17/2

AJ Allmendinger 10/1

Clint Bowyer 10/1

Denny Hamlin 12/1

Kyle Larson 12/1

Jimmie Johnson 14/1

Joey Logano 18/1

Jamie McMurray 28/1

Chase Elliott 33/1

Ryan Blaney 40/1

Kasey Kahne 40/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 50/1

Matt Kenseth 50/1

Daniel Suarez 60/1

Michael McDowell 66/1

Paul Menard 80/1

Ryan Newman 80/1

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at the Glen

Location: Watkins Glen International

Date: Sunday, Aug. 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 90 laps/220.6 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 20

Stage 2: Ends on lap 40

Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 90

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: NBC Sports App

I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at the Glen entry list

A.J. Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Corey LaJoie

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Gary Klutt

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon

BOLD - denotes previous winners at Watkins Glen International

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings