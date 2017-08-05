NASCAR at Watkins Glen picks, odds: Kyle Busch going for weekend sweep

The younger Busch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon

Who takes the checkered flag as the Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen? Here are our picks for the final road race of the season.

Winner: Kyle Busch

Rowdy is out for blood after taking his first checkered flag of the season last week at Pocono. After winning his first Xfinity Series race at The Glen on Saturday, Busch will go for win No. 3 at the Cup level on Sunday. Busch was fastest in the first practice Saturday morning and has all the momentum in the world. From our point of view, as long as Busch doesn't wreck or see his engine fail, he should at least finish in the top five.

Contenders: Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr.

We're simply not ready to give up on the 2016 championship runner-up, especially after his second-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Logano marched out his entire Cup crew on Saturday and they did not disappoint. His team knows it's win or go home, so expect the 2015 Watkins Glen winner to take his shot at Victory Lane on Sunday. As for Truex Jr., well his rÃ©sumÃ© speaks for itself. The points leader owns three race wins, 14 stage wins, eight top-fives and a ridiculous 29 playoff points. Truex Jr. led the most overall laps at Sonoma in June before suffering engine failure with only 25 to go. Best believe he hasn't forgotten about that ...

Wild Card: AJ Allmendinger

We were not very high on the road course specialist back at Sonoma, and for good reason. Despite nearly winning a stage in June, Allmendinger finished 35th. This time around we think it's going to be different. Despite a mediocre run in practice, Allmendinger's results at Watkins Glen speak for themselves. In addition to a win in 2014, he has an average finish inside the top 10 in eight career starts there. Don't be surprised if Allmendinger plays spoiler to a driver on the playoff bubble Sunday.

Odds to win the I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at The Glen

Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race, via VegasInsider.com

  • Martin Truex Jr. 4/1
  • Kyle Busch 4/1
  • Brad Keselowski 8/1
  • Kurt Busch 17/2
  • Kevin Harvick 17/2
  • AJ Allmendinger 10/1
  • Clint Bowyer 10/1
  • Denny Hamlin 12/1
  • Kyle Larson 12/1
  • Jimmie Johnson 14/1
  • Joey Logano 18/1
  • Jamie McMurray 28/1
  • Chase Elliott 33/1
  • Ryan Blaney 40/1
  • Kasey Kahne 40/1
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. 50/1
  • Matt Kenseth 50/1
  • Daniel Suarez 60/1
  • Michael McDowell 66/1
  • Paul Menard 80/1
  • Ryan Newman 80/1

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at the Glen

Location: Watkins Glen International
Date: Sunday, Aug. 6
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 90 laps/220.6 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 20
Stage 2: Ends on lap 40
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 90
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

I LOVE NEW YORK 355 at the Glen entry list

A.J. Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Cole Whitt
Corey LaJoie
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Danica Patrick
Daniel Suarez
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Gary Klutt
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Logano
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Trevor Bayne
Ty Dillon

BOLD - denotes previous winners at Watkins Glen International

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

823

LEADER

3

2.

Kyle Larson

42

738

85

2

3.

Kevin Harvick

4

726

97

1

4.

Kyle Busch

18

723

100

1

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

649

174

2

6.

Denny Hamlin

11

649

174

1

7.

Chase Elliott

24

616

207

0

8.

Jamie McMurray

1

615

208

0

9.

Matt Kenseth

20

594

229

0

10.

Clint Bowyer

14

577

246

0

11.

Jimmie Johnson

48

566

257

3

12.

Ryan Blaney

21

529

294

1

13.

Joey Logano

22

525

298

1

14.

Kurt Busch

41

494

329

1

15.

Ryan Newman

31

491

332

1

16.

Erik Jones

77

469

354

0

