NASCAR legend Richard Petty blasts national anthem protests in the NFL

The sports world, particularly the NFL, has been reacting to comments made by President Trump about national anthem protests. From kneeling, to joining arms and even not showing up for the anthem, NFL teams and players had coordinated responses on Sunday.

NASCAR, however, continued business as usual. When Marine Corps Veteran Daniel M. Clark sang the famed "Star-Spangled Banner", it appeared no drivers, crew members or other team members participated in any form of protest. NBCSN continued to show shots of fans in the stands waving American flags while driver Brad Keselowski sang the lyrics alongside his daughter.

Richard Petty, NASCAR's winningest driver, spoke out against the protests in the NFL to The Associated Press.

"Anybody that don't stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country," Petty exclaimed. "What got 'em where they're at? The United States."

Owner and former driver Richard Childress, who has two drivers (Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman) currently contending in the NASCAR playoffs, also chimed in on the situation.

"It'll get you a ride on a Greyhound bus," said Childress of the NFL protests. "Anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America."

Of course, the NFL isn't the only sport to get in on the political action. On Saturday night in Major League Baseball, Bruce Maxwell became the first player in the sport to take a knee during the anthem while in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors announced that they would not make the traditional trip to Trump's White House.

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

On Sunday morning the NHL got involved, with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins announcing that they would in fact make the trip to Washington D.C, a move later applauded by the leader of the United States.