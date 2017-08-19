NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol results: Kyle Busch wins again

Kyle Busch held off Daniel Suarez to win his ninth career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch, the all-time wins leader for the series, now has 91 and will go for the weekend sweep Saturday night.

The win was Busch's 19th NASCAR National Series victory at the track and the second for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series this season. Erik Jones took the No. 18 to Victory Lane back in April.

Brendan Gaughan and Jeb Burton brought out the caution with just 16 laps to go as Busch was in the lead. Busch was able to clear the No. 20 as well as Ty Dillon and Elliott Sadler on the restart in a sprint to the checkered flag.

Busch started on the pole and picked up where he left off after winning the Truck Series race on Wednesday, claiming Stage 1 over full-time Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier as well as Cup contenders Joey Logano and Suarez. Like the Truck race, Busch was penalized for speeding on pit road at the end of the stage.

Despite the penalty dropping Busch to 19th-place, the No. 18 climbed back to the lead in just 58 laps en route to a demanding Stage 2 victory over Allgaier and Suarez. Allgaier was the main point getter from the Xfinity Series, adding 18 toward his regular-season total after both stages. Sadler added 10 while Brennan Poole and Tyler Reddick earned nine.

19th >> 1st in a stage.@KyleBusch is a freight train at #XFINITYSeries pic.twitter.com/I7hD0evb4T — XFINITY Racing (@XFINITYRacing) August 19, 2017

Aric Almirola was the first Cup Series driver to wreck out of the race, getting into it with Xfinity Series playoff contender Ryan Reed just 27 laps into the race. Reed stayed on the track but quickly brought out the caution just a few laps later after suffering a flat tire.

Being the bread in a @23SpeedRacer sandwich did not work for Aric Almirola & Ryan Reed. #XFINITYSeries pic.twitter.com/LpFm7JRo96 — XFINITY Racing (@XFINITYRacing) August 18, 2017

Dale Earnhardt Jr. participated in the race and finished 13th. Cup drivers Suarez, Austin Dillon and Logano finished in the top 10 in addition to Busch.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 results

Kyle Busch Daniel Suarez Elliott Sadler Ty Dillon Justin Allgaier Brennan Poole Daniel Hemric Austin Dillon Joey Logano Cole Custer Tyler Reddick Michael Annett Dale Earnhardt Jr. Blake Koch Ross Chastain JJ Yeley Matt Tifft Jeremy Clements Ben Kennedy Brandon Jones Ray Black II William Byron Spencer Gallagher Dakoda Armstrong Brandon Brown BJ McLeod Joey Gase Chad Finchum Jeb Burton Brendan Gaughan Harrison Rhodes Ryan Sieg Tommy Joe Martins Garrett Smithley Mike Harmon Timmy Hill Ryan Reed Aric Almirola Jeff Green David Starr

2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season standings