NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol results: Kyle Busch wins again

Rowdy will go for the sweep Saturday night after winning both the Xfinity and Truck races.

Kyle Busch held off Daniel Suarez to win his ninth career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch, the all-time wins leader for the series, now has 91 and will go for the weekend sweep Saturday night.

The win was Busch's 19th NASCAR National Series victory at the track and the second for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series this season. Erik Jones took the No. 18 to Victory Lane back in April. 

Brendan Gaughan and Jeb Burton brought out the caution with just 16 laps to go as Busch was in the lead. Busch was able to clear the No. 20 as well as Ty Dillon and Elliott Sadler on the restart in a sprint to the checkered flag.

Busch started on the pole and picked up where he left off after winning the Truck Series race on Wednesday, claiming Stage 1 over full-time Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier as well as Cup contenders Joey Logano and Suarez. Like the Truck race, Busch was penalized for speeding on pit road at the end of the stage.

Despite the penalty dropping Busch to 19th-place, the No. 18 climbed back to the lead in just 58 laps en route to a demanding Stage 2 victory over Allgaier and Suarez. Allgaier was the main point getter from the Xfinity Series, adding 18 toward his regular-season total after both stages. Sadler added 10 while Brennan Poole and Tyler Reddick earned nine. 

Aric Almirola was the first Cup Series driver to wreck out of the race, getting into it with Xfinity Series playoff contender Ryan Reed just 27 laps into the race. Reed stayed on the track but quickly brought out the caution just a few laps later after suffering a flat tire.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. participated in the race and finished 13th. Cup drivers Suarez, Austin Dillon and Logano finished in the top 10 in addition to Busch.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 results

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Daniel Suarez
  3. Elliott Sadler
  4. Ty Dillon
  5. Justin Allgaier
  6. Brennan Poole
  7. Daniel Hemric
  8. Austin Dillon
  9. Joey Logano
  10. Cole Custer
  11. Tyler Reddick
  12. Michael Annett
  13. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  14. Blake Koch
  15. Ross Chastain
  16. JJ Yeley
  17. Matt Tifft
  18. Jeremy Clements
  19. Ben Kennedy
  20. Brandon Jones
  21. Ray Black II
  22. William Byron
  23. Spencer Gallagher
  24. Dakoda Armstrong
  25. Brandon Brown
  26. BJ McLeod
  27. Joey Gase
  28. Chad Finchum
  29. Jeb Burton
  30. Brendan Gaughan
  31. Harrison Rhodes
  32. Ryan Sieg
  33. Tommy Joe Martins
  34. Garrett Smithley
  35. Mike Harmon
  36. Timmy Hill
  37. Ryan Reed
  38. Aric Almirola
  39. Jeff Green
  40. David Starr

2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Elliott Sadler

1

807

LEADER

0

2.

William Byron

9

697

110

3

3.

Justin Allgaier

7

671

136

1

4.

Brennan Poole

48

621

186

0

5.

Daniel Hemric

21

601

206

0

6.

Cole Custer

00

533

274

0

7.

Matt Tifft

19

514

293

0

8.

Ryan Reed

16

458

349

1

9.

Blake Koch

11

454

353

0

10.

Dakoda Armstrong

28

444

363

0

