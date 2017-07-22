NASCAR Xfinity Series results: William Byron wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Win was Byron's third of the season and first in as many tries at the Brickyard

William Byron won his third NASCAR Xfinity race of the season on Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The No. 9 battled a wheel vibration for roughly the last 20 laps but was able to hold off 2011 Brickyard winner Paul Menard and 2016 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up Joey Logano for his first victory in his first race at the track.

Byron, 19, is the youngest driver to win at Indy. He won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship in 2015 in addition to winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year award in 2016. With the win, the No. 9 driver is well on his way to a potential Xfinity Series championship this season.

Byron took Stage 1 over Kyle Busch. Pole-starter and NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader Elliott Sadler won Stage 2 under caution after Justin Allgaier brought out the yellow. Allgaier appeared on his way to winning the stage, but a disastrous pit stop cost him playoff points and a finish at Indy.

Erik Jones took himself out of contention with a costly uncontrolled tire violation with 18 laps to go. Jones was in second place when he was forced to serve the pass-through penalty. At the very least, Jones accumulated valuable practice laps for Sunday's Brickyard 400.

Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250 results

  1. William Byron
  2. Paul Menard
  3. Joey Logano
  4. Elliott Sadler
  5. Cole Custer
  6. Ryan Reed
  7. Brennan Poole
  8. Daniel Hemric
  9. Brandon Jones
  10. Ty Dillon
  11. Matt Tifft
  12. Kyle Busch
  13. Brendan Gaughan
  14. Ryan Sieg
  15. JJ Yeley
  16. Ross Chastain
  17. Blake Koch
  18. Ben Kennedy
  19. Jeb Burton
  20. Dakoda Armstrong
  21. Garrett SMithley
  22. Harrison Rhodes
  23. Erik Jones
  24. Ray Black II
  25. Michael Annett
  26. Tommy Joe Martins
  27. Mario Gosselin
  28. Spencer Gallagher
  29. David Starr
  30. Joey Gase
  31. Jeremy Clements
  32. Chad Finchum
  33. BJ McLeod
  34. Mike Harmon
  35. Justin Allgaier
  36. Timmy Hill
  37. Tyler Reddick
  38. Reed Sorenson
  39. Morgan Shepherd
  40. Jeff Green

2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Elliott Sadler

1

665

LEADER

0

2.

William Byron

9

625

40

3

3.

Justin Allgaier

7

532

133

1

4.

Brennan Poole

48

473

192

0

5.

Daniel Hemric

21

458

207

0

6.

Cole Custer

00

435

230

0

7.

Matt Tifft

19

414

251

0

8.

Ryan Reed

16

408

257

1

9.

Dakoda Armstrong

28

368

297

0

10.

Michael Annett

5

367

298

0

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, July 23
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on lap 100
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories