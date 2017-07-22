NASCAR Xfinity Series results: William Byron wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Win was Byron's third of the season and first in as many tries at the Brickyard
William Byron won his third NASCAR Xfinity race of the season on Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The No. 9 battled a wheel vibration for roughly the last 20 laps but was able to hold off 2011 Brickyard winner Paul Menard and 2016 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up Joey Logano for his first victory in his first race at the track.
Byron, 19, is the youngest driver to win at Indy. He won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship in 2015 in addition to winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year award in 2016. With the win, the No. 9 driver is well on his way to a potential Xfinity Series championship this season.
Byron took Stage 1 over Kyle Busch. Pole-starter and NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader Elliott Sadler won Stage 2 under caution after Justin Allgaier brought out the yellow. Allgaier appeared on his way to winning the stage, but a disastrous pit stop cost him playoff points and a finish at Indy.
Erik Jones took himself out of contention with a costly uncontrolled tire violation with 18 laps to go. Jones was in second place when he was forced to serve the pass-through penalty. At the very least, Jones accumulated valuable practice laps for Sunday's Brickyard 400.
Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250 results
- William Byron
- Paul Menard
- Joey Logano
- Elliott Sadler
- Cole Custer
- Ryan Reed
- Brennan Poole
- Daniel Hemric
- Brandon Jones
- Ty Dillon
- Matt Tifft
- Kyle Busch
- Brendan Gaughan
- Ryan Sieg
- JJ Yeley
- Ross Chastain
- Blake Koch
- Ben Kennedy
- Jeb Burton
- Dakoda Armstrong
- Garrett SMithley
- Harrison Rhodes
- Erik Jones
- Ray Black II
- Michael Annett
- Tommy Joe Martins
- Mario Gosselin
- Spencer Gallagher
- David Starr
- Joey Gase
- Jeremy Clements
- Chad Finchum
- BJ McLeod
- Mike Harmon
- Justin Allgaier
- Timmy Hill
- Tyler Reddick
- Reed Sorenson
- Morgan Shepherd
- Jeff Green
2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Elliott Sadler
1
665
LEADER
0
2.
William Byron
9
625
40
3
3.
Justin Allgaier
7
532
133
1
4.
Brennan Poole
48
473
192
0
5.
Daniel Hemric
21
458
207
0
6.
Cole Custer
00
435
230
0
7.
Matt Tifft
19
414
251
0
8.
Ryan Reed
16
408
257
1
9.
Dakoda Armstrong
28
368
297
0
10.
Michael Annett
5
367
298
0
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, July 23
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on lap 100
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports App
