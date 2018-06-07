New York Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who hit ninth Preakness makes picks

Before the Triple Crown bid on Saturday, horse racing bettors will turn their attention to Friday's $600,000 New York Stakes at Belmont Park. A loaded nine-horse field of older fillies and mares goes to post at 5:14 p.m. ET for the 1 1/4-mile turf test in Elmont, New York. Sistercharlie, which won the Jenny Miley Stakes in April off a nine-month layoff, is the 9-5 morning line favorite.

Before you bet the 2018 New York Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 New York Stakes after hitting a bonanza in the Preakness Stakes.

He took Justify to win it, which gives him nine of the past 14 Preakness winners, and also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets!

In the final Triple Crown race last year, Demling correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. He capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip. At the Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and the sloppy track. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 New York Stakes picks and listed where he believes all nine horses will finish.

One thing we can tell you: Demling is not high on Fahan Mura, who drew the rail, despite her four straight wins.

"She will be on the lead but this isn't California -- where she's done her best racing over the firm turf course," Demling told SportsLine.

However, Demling is all over a long shot "in tip-top form," and he's including her in his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

What are Jody Demling's New York Stakes picks? And what long shot should you jump on? Check out the latest New York Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks.

Sistercharlie (9-5)

Fourstar Crook (7-2)

Daddys Lil Darling (4-1)

Mom's On Strike (5-1)

Holy Helena (6-1)

Fahan Mura (12-1)

Snowy Winter (20-1)

Esquisse (20-1)

Empress of the Nile (30-1)