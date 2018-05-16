Preakness Stakes 2018 horses: Post positions, odds, trainers, jockeys for all eight thoroughbreds
Meet the eight horses expected to compete in the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico
The 2018 Kentucky Derby is behind us, but the 143rd Preakness Stakes is now on the horizon. The second (and shortest) leg of the Triple Crown will be held this Saturday at Pimlico with an expected field of eight.
We'll find out where each competitor will line up after the draw on Wednesday (here's how to follow it live), but in the meantime you can get to know each of the eight horses anticipated to run in the race on Saturday.
Bravazo
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Saez
He finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby despite being the third-biggest longshot in the field of 20. He's got a record of 9-3-1-1.
Diamond King
Trainer: John Servis
Jockey: Javier Castellano
He earned a spot in the Preakness by winning the Federico Tesio Stakes. He's 6-4-0-1 and is ridden by Castellano, who won last year's Preakness.
Good Magic
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
The Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner and runner-up to Justify at the Kentucky Derby. He's 6-2-3-1 and is saddled by Brown, who trained last year's Preakness winner, Cloud Computing.
Justify
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Mike Smith
You know the deal. He won the Kentucky Derby by 2.5 lengths to stay undefeated and become the first horse since 1882 to win the Derby without racing as a 2-year-old.
Lone Sailor
Trainer: Tom Amoss
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr
He's coming off an eighth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby.
Quip
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Jockey: Florent Geroux
The colt earned a spot in the Kentucky Derby with a Tampa Bay Derby win, but his team decided to forgo the Kentucky Derby in order to focus in on the Preakness.
Sporting Chance
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Contreras
He's 7-2-1-1 and finished fourth in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day.
Tenfold
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Victor Espinoza
Tenfold did not race as a 2-year-old and missed this year's Kentucky Derby after a fifth-place run in the Arkansas Derby. He's 3-2-0-0 and has Espinoza -- a three-time Preakness winner -- riding him.
