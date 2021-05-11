The Triple Crown is officially underway with the Kentucky Derby being run earlier this month and the Preakness Stakes right around the corner. The 2021 horse racing schedule is back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelations and changes in 2020.

Ahead of the second leg of the Triple Crown which kicks off on Saturday, the Preakness Stakes draw took place on Tuesday. Below are the results of the draw.

Medina Spirit came away victorious in the Kentucky Derby back on May 1. However, the colt tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in a post-race drug test. The steroid was in an anti-fungal ointment that was applied to Medina Spirit leading up to the Kentucky Derby, according to trainer Bob Baffert.

Despite the controversy, Medina Spirit is still set to run in the Preakness Stakes on May 15. In Tuesday's draw, it was revealed that Medina Spirit will start from the No. 3 position. The horse is currently slated to be the favorite with 9/5 odds for the Preakness Stakes.

Below are the odds for every horse, via William Hill Sportsbook, as well as the post positions for the race.

2021 Preakness Stakes odds

Medina Spirit 9/5

Concert Tour 5/2

Midnight Bourbon 5/1

Crowded Trade 10/1

Rombauer 12/1

Unbridled Honor 15/1

Risk Taking 15/1

KeepMeInMind 15/1

France Go De Ina 20/1

Ram 30/1

2021 Preakness Stakes post positions