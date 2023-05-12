The Kentucky Derby had multiple horses scratched from the field prior to the race, including the favorite, Forte. His status for the 2023 Preakness Stakes is up in the air following his late scratch at Churchill Downs, leaving Kentucky Derby winner Mage as the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. Mage came from the back of the pack to get past Two Phil's at the end of the Kentucky Derby, while Angel of Empire closed out the trifecta. Should you back Mage with your 2023 Preakness Stakes bets?

There are many Kentucky Derby horses that are not expected to be in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field on Saturday, May 20 due to the quick turnaround. With several of the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses being unfamiliar to bettors, it can be difficult to formulate a winning 2023 Preakness Stakes betting strategy. Before making any Preakness Stakes 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Preakness Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest! He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

2023 Preakness Stakes predictions for Mage, Confidence Game

One surprise: Demling is fading Confidence Game, even though he's one of the top 2023 Preakness Stakes favorites. Confidence Game won the Rebel Stakes in February to punch his ticket to the Kentucky Derby, but he finished a disappointing 10th at Churchill Downs. He appeared to be in a position to make a late charge, but he was never able to find his top gear.

Confidence Game posted a sub-90 speed figure for the second time in three races and has never generated better than a 95. He is facing several 2023 Preakness Stakes horses who have gone over 100 in that category, so his speed is a concern heading into the second leg of the Triple Crown. Demling would rather wager on other horses in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field. See who else to fade here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner and 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite. Mage appears to be peaking right now, using a late break to close out a win at Churchill Downs.

Mage will not have as much time to work with at the slightly shorter Pimlico Race Course, but the field could wind up being softer than the Kentucky Derby. Forte's status is up in the air, while Kentucky Derby runner-up Two Phil's will not compete in the Preakness 2023. Mage went from a longshot at the Derby to the short favorite at the Preakness, potentially making him an intriguing option for 2023 Preakness Stakes bets. See Demling's shocking prediction for Mage here.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, is unlikely to race in the Preakness Stakes 2023, according to reports. He was placed on the veterinarian's list the day of the Kentucky Derby and horses on that list are not allowed to enter upcoming races. Forte will be off the list in time for the Preakness 2023, but entry for the second jewel of the Triple Crown is on Monday, May 15.

Trainer Todd Pletcher told reporters he wants clarification regarding his star horses' status. Forte would need a workout and a blood test to get off the veterinarian's list, but none of that would matter if he is not on the entry list. The multiple Grade 1 winner galloped 1 3/8 miles at Churchill Downs on Monday, two days after being scratched by KHRC veterinarians.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds