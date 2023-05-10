Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length over Two Phil's, giving him a chance to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive at the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20. He resumed training several days after his win at Churchill Downs, galloping twice around the track under exercise rider J.J. Delgado. Mage is not expected to have a timed workout before the 1 3/16-mile Preakness Stakes 2023, leaving bettors without any additional information prior to placing their 2023 Preakness Stakes bets. Should you include him in your 2023 Preakness Stakes picks?

Mage is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, sitting ahead of First Mission (5-1). Other 2023 Preakness Stakes horses include Blazing Sevens (12-1), Confidence Game (12-1) and Disarm (12-1). The official status of Forte, the early Kentucky Derby favorite before being scratched on race day, is up in the air. Before making any Preakness Stakes 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Preakness Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest! He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

2023 Preakness Stakes predictions for Mage, Confidence Game

One surprise: Demling is fading Confidence Game, even though he's one of the top 2023 Preakness Stakes favorites. Confidence Game ran the rail and was in fourth place for a large chunk of the Kentucky Derby, but he was never able to kick it into gear down the stretch. He finished a disappointing 10th and did not show the speed needed to beat another strong field at the Preakness.

Confidence Game had not raced since he won the Rebel Stakes at the end of February to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Co-owner Michael Gualtieri said his horse "didn't have the gas at the end of the race," which is a major concern in Demling's eyes. There are better 2023 Preakness Stakes horses to back than Confidence Game. See who else to fade here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner and 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite. Mage made his career debut in January, when he led from start to finish in a sprint at Gulfstream Park. His connections felt like it was an ample performance that made it worth sending Mage on the Kentucky Derby trail, where he proceeded to finish fourth in the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Mage improved his Equibase Speed Figure and essentially matched his Beyer Speed Figure, proving he can race at multiple distances. Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano led Mage to a career-defining victory in the final 16th of a mile in the Kentucky Derby, overcoming a slow start. He has been improving with every race, but he also has the shortest odds in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, is unlikely to race in the Preakness Stakes 2023, according to early reports. He was placed on the veterinarian's list the day of the Kentucky Derby and horses on that list are not allowed to enter upcoming races. Forte will be off the list in time for the Preakness 2023, but entry for the second jewel of the Triple Crown is on Monday, May 15.

Trainer Todd Pletcher told reporters he wants clarification regarding his star horses' status. Forte would need a workout and a blood test to get off the veterinarian's list, but none of that would matter if he is not on the entry list. The multiple Grade 1 winner galloped 1 3/8 miles at Churchill Downs on Monday, two days after being scratched by KHRC veterinarians.

Demling's top pick is an overlooked horse who is "a star in the making." He's also locked in a shocking prediction for Mage, who's coming off a monumental Kentucky Derby victory.

Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2023? Where do Mage and Confidence Game finish? And which overlooked horse is a must-back?

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds