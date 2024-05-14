Mystik Dan used a ground-saving trip to win the Kentucky Derby in a three-horse photo finish and could be a popular pick to win the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. However, many recent Preakness winners sat out of the Kentucky Derby, including National Treasure last year. He gave trainer Bob Baffert his eighth Preakness victory, and Baffert will aim for his ninth win this year with Muth (8-5) or Imagination (6-1). Muth was not eligible to race in the Kentucky Derby due to Baffert's Churchill Downs suspension, but he won the Arkansas Derby against a field that included Mystik Dan.

Muth finished more than six lengths ahead of Mystik Dan in that race and has plenty of speed that fits this track. Should you include either of Baffert's horses in your 2024 Preakness Stakes exotics? With so much to consider while making your 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

There have been 13 Triple Crown winners, and another 23 horses have won the first two legs of the series. Neither has happened since 2018 when Justify won the Triple Crown, joining American Pharoah as the only horses to accomplish that feat this century. While Mystik Dan is in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field, three of the last six Kentucky Derby winners have not competed in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Country House dealt with a respiratory infection in 2019, Mandaloun skipped due to rest in 2021 and Rich Strike sat out to wait for the Belmont Stakes in 2022. It had been nearly 40 years since a healthy Kentucky Derby winner had skipped the Preakness, but that is becoming more common in recent years, so horse racing fans are excited to watch Mystik Dan try to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive on Saturday.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in the Preakness Stakes, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2024 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023.

He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $31.80 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $24.20 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens and Mage.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $72.40 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens, Mage and Red Route One.

