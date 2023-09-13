The 2023 SailGP Los Angeles race was a good one, and fans will have the chance to relive the action this weekend. Highlights from the Los Angeles Grand Prix will air on CBS this Saturday, so anyone who missed the event in July can mark their calendars.

After just barely clinching a spot in the final, Spain and driver Diego Botin managed to pull out the win in Los Angeles. All of the teams dealt with low winds, but Spain did a good job of maximizing its efficiency and sailing the shortest distance of any squad to clinch the victory.

"We've been through a tough process and had some tough times, and obviously this is a huge motivation for us to win an event," Botin said after the event, per the official SailGP site.

ROCKWOOL Denmark got off to a decent start in the final race, but saw its lead slip away as Spain handled the weather conditions better and surged past them. ROCKWOOL Denmark did manage to hold on for second place, and Australia was able to take home the bronze medal.

The win did a lot for Spain's place in the overall standings, and the team currently sits in second, two points behind Australia for the top spot. Spain followed up its strong performance in L.A. with a third-place finish at Saint-Tropez.

To rewatch all of the SailGP excitement from Los Angeles, check out the information below.

How to watch the 2023 SailGP Los Angeles Grand Prix