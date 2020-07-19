Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Horse racing still taking place ( 2:39 )

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday the Graham Motion-trained Cat's Pajamas will try to become a stakes winner when she leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Lake Placid Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 3-year-old daughter of Street Sense has two wins in four career starts. She is on a two-race winning streak and is the 5-2 favorite in the Lake Placid, a nine-furlong turf race that drew eight entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 7 at 4:40 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir, who hit the late Pick 4 on Friday for $313, has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4. With the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Saratoga for Sunday, July 19.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first making horse racing picks for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, 19, 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Weir is high on Control Group, a 4-1 shot in Race 10, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 6-year-old son of Posse has 11 wins, five seconds and six thirds in 33 career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish on July 2.

But that race was on turf, and Sunday's race will be on dirt. "On Sunday he returns to his preferred surface and looks like all-systems-go," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Lashara, a 4-1 shot in the Lake Placid. This 3-year-old daughter of 2015 Triple Crown hero American Pharoah has one win and one second in three career starts. She is coming off a runner-up finish on June 14.

In that race she trailed early against a slow pace and had too much to do. "She needs to stay closer but can get the job done," Weir said.

