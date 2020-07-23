Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday the Christophe Clement-trained Fresco will try to win for the first time in her career when she leaves the starting gate in the 2020 New York Stallion Series Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This 3-year-old daughter of Freud has one second and one third in three career starts. She is the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the New York Stallion Series Stakes, a 8½-furlong turf race that drew seven entrants.

The race is the third leg of the early Pick 5, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of five consecutive races. The five-race sequence begins with Race 2 at 1:21 p.m. ET and ends with Race 6. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 5, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before making any early Pick 5 selections at Saratoga for Thursday, July 23.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Now, Weir has handicapped the early Pick 5 at Saratoga for Thursday, July 23, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head to SportsLine to see his best bets.

Top Saratoga Pick 5 predictions for July 23

Weir is high on Fresco, the even-money favorite in the New York Stallion Series Stakes, the third leg of the Pick 5. This 3-year-old filly is trained by Christophe Clement and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. On Thursday she'll be making her fourth career start and will be looking for her first career win.

Even though she is winless, she made her first two starts against open company and ran well without winning. In her last start she just missed after dueling down the stretch. "She has run the fastest Beyer Speed Figures, she has shown a good closing kick and she has a top trainer-jockey combination (Christophe Clement-Irad Ortiz Jr.) in her corner," Weir tells SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Ahead of Plan, the 5-2 favorite in Race 5. This 4-year-old son of Big Drama is trained by Chad Brown. He has two seconds in three career starts.

Ahead of Plan has not raced since August, but Weir is not concerned about the layoff. "He worked in April and May with Indian Pride who just won the Shine Again Stakes with a 93 Beyer Speed figure," Weir tells SportsLine.

How to make Saratoga picks for July 23

In addition, Weir is high on a double-digit long shot on Thursday. Weir says this horse "could surprise" and could light up the toteboard and spice up the Pick 5. He's sharing his Pick 5 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir structured his Pick 5 ticket for Thursday? And which long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's selections for the early Pick 5 at Saratoga on Thursday, and find out.