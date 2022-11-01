Takeoff, who made up one third of the hip-hop group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press. The Georgia-born rapper was 28.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he was playing dice with fellow Migos member Quavo, around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the AP report. There were reportedly "dozens" of people present at the scene when the shooting took place.

The Migos rapper was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were shot and had to be taken to a local hospital.

Migos, whose originally went by the name Polo Club before changing their name, formed in 2008 and their breakout hit "Versace" made them into superstars back in 2013. They eventually developed into one of the most successful rap groups of their era, with 20 platinum and gold singles.

Following the news of Takeoff's death, many athletes, including Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young, reacted to the tragedy on Twitter.

"No F---ing Way," Young wrote.

Here are other reactions from around the sports world.