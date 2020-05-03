Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals May 3 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday Cuestion de Tiempo will try to win for the sixth time in his career when he leaves the starting gate in an optional claiming race at Tampa Bay Downs. A 5-year-old son of The Factor, Cuestion de Tiempo has five wins, one second and six thirds in 20 career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish at Tampa Bay Downs on March 11. He has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in Race 8, a five-furlong turf sprint that drew 10 entrants and one also-eligible.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. The late Pick 4 begins with Race 6 at 3:12 p.m. ET and ends with Race 9. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see what he has to say before making any late Pick 4 picks at Tampa Bay Downs for Sunday, May 3.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile in March, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18, he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On April 22 he hit the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on April 24 he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Kinchen is high on Philosophy, the 3-1 second choice in Race 8, the third leg of the Pick 4. A 4-year-old son of Speightstown, Philosophy has four wins and one third in nine career starts. He is coming off back-to-back wins in five-furlong turf sprints.

Both of those wins came on the lead. "He's fast early with fast final times," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Blazing Brooke, a 7-2 shot in Race 6. This 4-year-old daughter of Winslow Homer has three wins, two seconds and four thirds in 16 career starts. She is coming off a second-place finish at Tampa Bay Downs on April 14.

Blazing Brooke has some pace and a rail draw and could get involved early. "Speed can be dangerous in this spot," Kinchen added.

