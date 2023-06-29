Jonas Vingegaard begins his quest for a second straight victory in the world's most famous bicycle race when the 2023 Tour de France starts on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET in the Basque region of Spain. Vingegaard, now 26-years-old, knocked off two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar last year with brilliant tactics and superior climbing in the second half of the race. This year, Vingegaard is the slight +110 favorite (risk $100 to win $110) to win the yellow jersey in the latest 2023 Tour de France odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Pogacar is second in the odds at +125, while Jai Hindley is a distant third at +2000.

The Tour de France 2023 begins on Saturday with a hilly 113-mile stage that has been billed as the most difficult opening stage in Tour history and ends on July 23 with its traditional finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. With so many variables in every Tour de France, you'll want to see how SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez breaks down the race before making any 2023 Tour de France picks of your own.

A former reporter and associate editor for Sports Illustrated, where he covered an array of sports for almost 14 years, Menez has been obsessed with the Tour de France for almost four decades. He has been following the iconic three-week race since the mid-1980s when Greg LeMond was riding to three yellow jerseys. Menez correctly predicted the winners of the yellow, green and white jerseys in the 2019 Tour and the white jersey winner of the 2021 Tour.

Top 2023 Tour de France picks

We can tell you that Menez is picking Biniam Girmay (+900) to win the points classification/green jersey. A 23-year-old sprinter from Eritrea, Girmay is making his Tour de France debut. He enters the race on a roll; earlier this month he won the second stage of the Tour de Suisse, beating the likes of Wout von Aert and Arnaud Demare.

To win the green jersey, a rider must be able to score points in non-flat stages, and Girmay showed that ability in winning Gent-Wevelgem and Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia last year. "I prefer Girmay over pure sprinters such as Jasper Philipsen because Girmay has the ability to get over some of the lower-difficulty categorized climbs," Menez told SportsLine. You can see who else to back here.

Menez's pick to win the yellow jersey is a rider who excels in "the long, high mountains." Menez also is high on a "big longshot" who "enters the Tour in good form" to earn a top-three finish at odds of more than 30-1.

2023 Tour de France odds, top contenders

Jonas Vingegaard +110

Tadej Pogacar +125

Jai Hindley +2000

Enric Mas +2800

Matthias Skjelmose +3300

Adam Yates +4000

Ben O'Connor +4000

Richard Carapaz +5000

Daniel Martinez +6600

Egan Bernal +6600

Tom Pidcock +8000

Mikel Landa +8000

Simon Yates +8000

Wilco Kelderman +10000

Romain Bardet +10000

Carlos Rodriguez +10000

Sepp Kuss +12500

Wout Van Aert +12500

Felix Gall +12500

Julian Alaphilippe +12500

Pello Bibao +15000

Marc Soler +25000

Jack Haig +25000