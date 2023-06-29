Jonas Vingegaard begins his quest for a second straight victory in the world's most famous bicycle race when the 2023 Tour de France starts on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET in the Basque region of Spain. Vingegaard, now 26-years-old, knocked off two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar last year with brilliant tactics and superior climbing in the second half of the race. This year, Vingegaard is the slight +110 favorite (risk $100 to win $110) to win the yellow jersey in the latest 2023 Tour de France odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Pogacar is second in the odds at +125, while Jai Hindley is a distant third at +2000.
The Tour de France 2023 begins on Saturday with a hilly 113-mile stage that has been billed as the most difficult opening stage in Tour history and ends on July 23 with its traditional finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. With so many variables in every Tour de France, you'll want to see how SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez breaks down the race before making any 2023 Tour de France picks of your own.
A former reporter and associate editor for Sports Illustrated, where he covered an array of sports for almost 14 years, Menez has been obsessed with the Tour de France for almost four decades. He has been following the iconic three-week race since the mid-1980s when Greg LeMond was riding to three yellow jerseys. Menez correctly predicted the winners of the yellow, green and white jerseys in the 2019 Tour and the white jersey winner of the 2021 Tour.
Now Menez has analyzed the 2023 Tour de France route and contenders and has identified five best bets for the yellow (overall winner), green (best sprinter), and polka dot (best climber) jerseys. He's only sharing his expert Tour de France 2023 picks at SportsLine.
Top 2023 Tour de France picks
We can tell you that Menez is picking Biniam Girmay (+900) to win the points classification/green jersey. A 23-year-old sprinter from Eritrea, Girmay is making his Tour de France debut. He enters the race on a roll; earlier this month he won the second stage of the Tour de Suisse, beating the likes of Wout von Aert and Arnaud Demare.
To win the green jersey, a rider must be able to score points in non-flat stages, and Girmay showed that ability in winning Gent-Wevelgem and Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia last year. "I prefer Girmay over pure sprinters such as Jasper Philipsen because Girmay has the ability to get over some of the lower-difficulty categorized climbs," Menez told SportsLine. You can see who else to back here.
How to make 2023 Tour de France picks
Menez's pick to win the yellow jersey is a rider who excels in "the long, high mountains." Menez also is high on a "big longshot" who "enters the Tour in good form" to earn a top-three finish at odds of more than 30-1. He's only sharing his Tour de France picks and analysis at SportsLine.
So which rider wins the Tour de France 2023, and what big longshot finishes on the podium? Visit SportsLine now to see Menez's detailed Tour de France picks, all from the SportsLine staff writer who has been following the sport for almost four decades, and find out.
2023 Tour de France odds, top contenders
See 2023 Tour de France picks at SportsLine
Jonas Vingegaard +110
Tadej Pogacar +125
Jai Hindley +2000
Enric Mas +2800
Matthias Skjelmose +3300
Adam Yates +4000
Ben O'Connor +4000
Richard Carapaz +5000
Daniel Martinez +6600
Egan Bernal +6600
Tom Pidcock +8000
Mikel Landa +8000
Simon Yates +8000
Wilco Kelderman +10000
Romain Bardet +10000
Carlos Rodriguez +10000
Sepp Kuss +12500
Wout Van Aert +12500
Felix Gall +12500
Julian Alaphilippe +12500
Pello Bibao +15000
Marc Soler +25000
Jack Haig +25000