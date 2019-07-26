Tour de France Stage 19 stopped due to hailstorm and landslide, could have lasting race implications

Hail, snow and a mudslide force officials to stop the Tour de France mid-race

Weather has become a factor at the 2019 Tour de France, where Stage 19 was forced to be halted on the final climb to Tignes due to extreme outdoor conditions. 

Drama ensued during the hail and snow, as it all caused the action to stop with the cyclists having about 30 kilometers to go in the stage.

Hail can clearly be heard in videos posted on social media by Tour de France accounts and the slush on the road apparently made the race far too dangerous to continue. 

A landslide also occurred on the route, adding more obstacles to the track.

Some are arguing that the race could have continued, or at least resumed at a later time. Bradley Wiggins said on Eurosport that the descent and speed during the descent was cause for concern, but the decision to stop it all together could have long-term effects.

The final standings were determined from the top of the Col de l'Iseran, which granted Egan Bernal the stage victory as well as the yellow jersey. 

French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe was closing the gap at the time when the race was called. He was furious after finding out that he would lose his yellow jersey and not have the chance to gain back some time while finishing the race.

Alaphilippe came into Stage 19 with a 90-second advantage over Bernal in the general classification but the frenchman now sits at a very different position. 

With only two stages to go, every second of each race is crucial, and not completing this one could seriously alter the final outcome of the Tour de France. 

The stoppage opens up the race completely with Bernal, Alaphilippe, Geraint Thomas, Steven Kruijswijk and Emanuel Buchmann all legitimate contenders to win. 

