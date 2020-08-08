Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will try to score an upset on Saturday when he sends out Uncle Chuck in the 2020 Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. A three-year-old son of Uncle Mo, Uncle Chuck is undefeated in two career starts and coming off an impressive four-length win in the Los Alamitos Derby on July 4. Uncle Chuck is listed at 5-2 in the 2020 Travers Stakes odds, but the even-money favorite in the eight-horse 2020 Travers Stakes lineup is Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law.

Country Grammer, who is trained by Chad Brown, and Max Player, who's trained by Linda Rice, are both 6-1, and post time is 6:15 p.m. ET. With a quality field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions and best bets from proven handicapper Bob Weir before making any 2020 Travers Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Top 2020 Travers Stakes predictions

One shocker: Weir isn't high on Country Grammer, even though he's one of the favorites behind only Tiz the Law and Uncle Chuck. This son of Tonalist has two wins and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a win in the Peter Pan Stakes.

However, in that race he took advantage of being on the rail and arguably was the second best horse that day. "I'm not convinced Country Grammer can compete at this level," Weir told SportsLine.

Instead, Weir is high on Max Player. This son of Honor Code has two wins, one second and one third in four career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish in the Belmont Stakes.

"If there is a pace meltdown, Max Player might be the one running late," Weir said. "This horse has been improving, and the extra distance should not be a concern."

2020 Travers Stakes odds

Tiz the Law 1-1

Uncle Chuck 5-2

Country Grammer 6-1

Max Player 6-1

Caracaro 10-1

South Bend 15-1

Shivaree 30-1

First Line 30-1