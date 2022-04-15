The latest iteration of the United States Football League (USFL) gets started this weekend with one game on Saturday and then an Easter Sunday tripleheader. The eight-team league will play 10 regular season weeks, all from the league's headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. With little known about the quality of the teams participating, all four Week 1 USFL spreads are in between 2.5 and 4.0 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The inaugural game of the 2022 USFL season will see the hometown Birmingham Stallions as three-point favorites over the New Jersey Generals in the latest Week 1 USFL odds.

Will having the local crowd in its favor help Birmingham cover on Saturday night? And with so many narrow spreads across all four games, what factors could help you in making your Week 1 USFL picks? All of the Week 1 USFL lines are listed below.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling managing editor, White has delivered consistently on a high volume of picks over the long-term, returning $2,542 to $100 bettors on more than 800 against the spread picks since the start of the 2017 NFL season. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

He was also 16-4 on all XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations in 2020. That included starting a 13-1 run at the start as books scrambled to correctly evaluate team quality in a league where little was known heading into the season. If anybody can spot value in the USFL lines, it's him.

Now, White has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 USFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every USFL matchup.

Top Week 1 USFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 USFL predictions White recommends: the Tampa Bay Bandits (-4) cover the spread against the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday night. The Bandits are one of the preseason co-favorites to win the USFL championship, per Caesars Sportsbook. They are led by QB Jordan Ta'amu, who was the second overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, and finished second in the SEC in passing yards during his 2018 senior season at Ole Miss. He lit up the 2020 XFL season before the league suspended operations as he was third in the league in passing yards (1,050) while ranking seventh in rushing yards (217).

Tampa should also have the coaching advantage as it is one of just three USFL teams that has someone with previous NFL head coaching experience at the helm. Todd Haley spent three years leading the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-11) and has another nine years of coordinator experience at the highest level. Meanwhile, Maulers coach Kirby Wilson has never been a head coach at any level, nor does he have any coordinator experience in the NFL.

Wilson did spend 23 years as an NFL running backs coach and leaning on the ground game will likely be his philosophy with the Maulers. However, White points out that this tactic won't be effective with former Baltimore Ravens DT Daylon Mack plugging the middle, which is a big reason why he's backing Tampa.

"Coach Kirby Wilson has a heavy running game background and figures to prioritize pounding the ball, which isn't going to work out well if the Bandits get out to as good a start as everyone is expecting," White told SportsLine. "Tampa Bay may also be the worst opponent in the league for that strategy with massive run-game stopper Daylon Mack in the middle of the defensive line."

White has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 USFL schedule, and he's calling for two favorites to go down hard.

Week 1 USFL odds (via Caesars)

Week 1 USFL odds (via Caesars)

Saturday, April 16

7:30 p.m. ET New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions (-3, 42.5)

Sunday, April 17

Noon ET Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers (-3, 43)

4 p.m. ET Philadelphia Stars at New Orleans Breakers (-2.5 43)

8 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers (+4, 42)