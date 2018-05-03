Watch Last Cowboy Standing on CBS Sports Network: Professional Bull Riding takes center stage

Professional Bull Riding is back on CBS Sports Network, this time from Sin City. Last Cowboy Standing is at the Thomas and Mack Center, and it will be a three-day affair. J.B. Mauney, the PBR world champion from last year, is favored to win the massive event, but Joao Ricardo Vieira, Renato Nunes and Silvano Alves are right behind him.

You can catch the dangerous sport on CBS Sports Network on Friday and Saturday, followed by CBS on Sunday. Fifty riders will compete on the first day. The second day will sport 25 in the field, and they will continue to ride until there is, literally, a last cowboy standing. The 8-second buzzer is in effect, and whoever continues to hit those buzzers will end up being the winner.

How to watch Last Cowboy Standing on CBS networks

Day 1

Date: Friday, May 4



Friday, May 4 Time: 11 p.m. ET



11 p.m. ET Location: Thomas and Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas and Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Channel: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)



CBS Sports Network (channel finder) Stream: CBS All Access



Day 2:

Date: Saturday, May 5



Saturday, May 5 Time: 11 p.m. ET



11 p.m. ET Channel: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)



CBS Sports Network (channel finder) Stream: CBS All Access

Day 3

Date: Sunday, May 6



Sunday, May 6 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS



CBS Stream: CBS All Access

CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.