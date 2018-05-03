Watch Last Cowboy Standing on CBS Sports Network: Professional Bull Riding takes center stage
PBR takes over Las Vegas for the weekend
Professional Bull Riding is back on CBS Sports Network, this time from Sin City. Last Cowboy Standing is at the Thomas and Mack Center, and it will be a three-day affair. J.B. Mauney, the PBR world champion from last year, is favored to win the massive event, but Joao Ricardo Vieira, Renato Nunes and Silvano Alves are right behind him.
You can catch the dangerous sport on CBS Sports Network on Friday and Saturday, followed by CBS on Sunday. Fifty riders will compete on the first day. The second day will sport 25 in the field, and they will continue to ride until there is, literally, a last cowboy standing. The 8-second buzzer is in effect, and whoever continues to hit those buzzers will end up being the winner.
How to watch Last Cowboy Standing on CBS networks
Day 1
- Date: Friday, May 4
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Location: Thomas and Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Channel: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
- Stream: CBS All Access
- App:
Day 2:
- Date: Saturday, May 5
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
- Stream: CBS All Access
- App:
Day 3
- Date: Sunday, May 6
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: CBS All Access
- App:
CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
