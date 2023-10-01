yordan-astros-getty.png
Getty Images

October is here and the postseason bracket is set for Major League Baseball. Five teams clinched playoff spots on Saturday night, and the matchups were finalized on Sunday as the Astros jumped the Rangers to win the AL West. The 2023 MLB playoffs get started Tuesday with four Wild Card Series matchups: Rays-Rangers, Twins-Blue Jays, Phillies-Marlins and Brewers-Diamondbacks.

Seven teams (Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins, Brewers and Phillies) had their playoff spots secured well in advance of Saturday's Clinchapalooza. The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros all have byes to the LDS round, which starts on Saturday (Oct. 7). Here's a complete look at the 2023 MLB playoff schedule.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Padres, Yankees, Mets and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- had disappointing years that ended with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August, culminating in finally shutting Shohei Ohtani for the season.

Who's clinched?

  • Braves: Clinched NL East, home-field advantage throughout playoffs
  • Dodgers: Clinched NL West
  • Twins: Clinched AL Central
  • Orioles: Clinched AL East, home-field advantage through ALCS
  • Rays: Clinched AL wild-card spot
  • Brewers: Clinched NL Central
  • Phillies: Clinched NL wild-card spot
  • Marlins: Clinched NL wild-card spot
  • Rangers: Clinched AL wild-card spot
  • Blue Jays: Clinched AL wild-card spot
  • Diamondbacks: Clinched NL wild-card spot
  • Astros: Clinched AL West

2023 MLB playoff picture

baseballbracket1001right.png
Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

American League bracket

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays
Wild Card Series: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers
ALDS: No. 1 Orioles vs. Rays/Rangers
ALDS: No. 2 Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays

National League bracket

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks
Wild Card Series: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins
NLDS: No. 1 Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins
NLDS: No. 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks

Final American League standings

AL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Baltimore - x10161--100.0%100.0%
Tampa Bay - y99632.00.0%100.0%
Toronto - y897312.00.0%100.0%
N.Y. Yankees - e828019.00.0%0.0%
Boston - e788423.00.0%0.0%
AL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Minnesota - x8775100.0%100.0%
Detroit - e78849.00.0%0.0%
Cleveland - e
768611.00.0%0.0%
Chi. White Sox - e6110126.00.0%0.0%
Kansas City - e5610631.00.0%0.0%
AL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
Houston9072--100.0%100.0%
Texas9072--0.0%100.0%
Seattle - e
88742.00.0%0.0%
L.A. Angels - e728917.00.0%0.0%
Oakland - e5011140.00.0%0.0%

Final National League standings

NL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Atlanta - x10458100.0%100.0%
Philadelphia - y907214.00.0%100.0%
Miami - y847719.50.0%100.0%
N.Y. Mets - e748729.50.0%0.0%
Washington - e
719133.00.0%0.0%
NL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Milwaukee - x9270100.0%100.0%
Chi. Cubs - e83799.00.0%0.0%
Cincinnati - e828010.00.0%0.0%
Pittsburgh - e768616.00.0%0.0%
St. Louis - e719121.00.0%0.0%
NL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
L.A. Dodgers - x10062100.0%100.0%
Arizona - y847816.00.0%100.0%
San Diego - e828018.00.0%0.0%
San Francisco - e798321.00.0%0.0%
Colorado - e5910341.00.0%0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAMWLWCGB
Tampa Bay - y9963+10.0
Texas9072+1.0
Toronto8973--
Seattle88741.0

National League

TEAMWLWCGB
Philadelphia - y9072+6.0
Miami8477+0.5
Arizona8478--
Chi. Cubs83791.0