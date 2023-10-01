October is here and the postseason bracket is set for Major League Baseball. Five teams clinched playoff spots on Saturday night, and the matchups were finalized on Sunday as the Astros jumped the Rangers to win the AL West. The 2023 MLB playoffs get started Tuesday with four Wild Card Series matchups: Rays-Rangers, Twins-Blue Jays, Phillies-Marlins and Brewers-Diamondbacks.

Seven teams (Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins, Brewers and Phillies) had their playoff spots secured well in advance of Saturday's Clinchapalooza. The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros all have byes to the LDS round, which starts on Saturday (Oct. 7). Here's a complete look at the 2023 MLB playoff schedule.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Padres, Yankees, Mets and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- had disappointing years that ended with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August, culminating in finally shutting Shohei Ohtani for the season.

Who's clinched?

Braves : Clinched NL East, home-field advantage throughout playoffs

: Clinched NL East, home-field advantage throughout playoffs Dodgers : Clinched NL West

: Clinched NL West Twins : Clinched AL Central

: Clinched AL Central Orioles : Clinched AL East, home-field advantage through ALCS

: Clinched AL East, home-field advantage through ALCS Rays : Clinched AL wild-card spot

: Clinched AL wild-card spot Brewers : Clinched NL Central

: Clinched NL Central Phillies : Clinched NL wild-card spot

: Clinched NL wild-card spot Marlins : Clinched NL wild-card spot

: Clinched NL wild-card spot Rangers : Clinched AL wild-card spot

: Clinched AL wild-card spot Blue Jays : Clinched AL wild-card spot

: Clinched AL wild-card spot Diamondbacks : Clinched NL wild-card spot

: Clinched NL wild-card spot Astros: Clinched AL West

2023 MLB playoff picture

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

American League bracket

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays

Wild Card Series: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

ALDS: No. 1 Orioles vs. Rays/Rangers

ALDS: No. 2 Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays

National League bracket

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

Wild Card Series: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins

NLDS: No. 1 Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins

NLDS: No. 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks

Final American League standings



AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore - x 101 61 -- 100.0% 100.0% Tampa Bay - y 99 63 2.0 0.0% 100.0% Toronto - y 89 73 12.0 0.0% 100.0% N.Y. Yankees - e 82 80 19.0 0.0% 0.0% Boston - e 78 84 23.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota - x 87 75 — 100.0% 100.0% Detroit - e 78 84 9.0 0.0% 0.0% Cleveland - e

76 86 11.0 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox - e 61 101 26.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 56 106 31.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 90 72 -- 100.0% 100.0% Texas 90 72 -- 0.0% 100.0% Seattle - e

88 74 2.0 0.0% 0.0% L.A. Angels - e 72 89 17.0 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 50 111 40.0 0.0% 0.0%

Final National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta - x 104 58 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia - y 90 72 14.0 0.0% 100.0% Miami - y 84 77 19.5 0.0% 100.0% N.Y. Mets - e 74 87 29.5 0.0% 0.0% Washington - e

71 91 33.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee - x 92 70 — 100.0% 100.0% Chi. Cubs - e 83 79 9.0 0.0% 0.0% Cincinnati - e 82 80 10.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 76 86 16.0 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis - e 71 91 21.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers - x 100 62 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona - y 84 78 16.0 0.0% 100.0% San Diego - e 82 80 18.0 0.0% 0.0% San Francisco - e 79 83 21.0 0.0% 0.0% Colorado - e 59 103 41.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay - y 99 63 +10.0 Texas 90 72 +1.0 Toronto 89 73 -- Seattle 88 74 1.0

National League