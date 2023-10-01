October is here and the postseason bracket is set for Major League Baseball. Five teams clinched playoff spots on Saturday night, and the matchups were finalized on Sunday as the Astros jumped the Rangers to win the AL West. The 2023 MLB playoffs get started Tuesday with four Wild Card Series matchups: Rays-Rangers, Twins-Blue Jays, Phillies-Marlins and Brewers-Diamondbacks.
Seven teams (Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins, Brewers and Phillies) had their playoff spots secured well in advance of Saturday's Clinchapalooza. The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros all have byes to the LDS round, which starts on Saturday (Oct. 7). Here's a complete look at the 2023 MLB playoff schedule.
The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Padres, Yankees, Mets and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- had disappointing years that ended with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August, culminating in finally shutting Shohei Ohtani for the season.
Who's clinched?
Braves: Clinched NL East, home-field advantage throughout playoffs
Dodgers: Clinched NL West
Twins: Clinched AL Central
Orioles: Clinched AL East, home-field advantage through ALCS
Rays: Clinched AL wild-card spot
Brewers: Clinched NL Central
Phillies: Clinched NL wild-card spot
Marlins: Clinched NL wild-card spot
Rangers: Clinched AL wild-card spot
Blue Jays: Clinched AL wild-card spot
Diamondbacks: Clinched NL wild-card spot
Astros: Clinched AL West
2023 MLB playoff picture
American League bracket
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays Wild Card Series: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers ALDS: No. 1 Orioles vs. Rays/Rangers ALDS: No. 2 Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays
National League bracket
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks Wild Card Series: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins NLDS: No. 1 Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins NLDS: No. 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks