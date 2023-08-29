The playoff field for the 2023 Major League Baseball season is starting to take shape shape, though there's a bunch of jockeying still to be done in the coming weeks. Two divisional races appear to be sewn up, with the Braves and Dodgers owning commanding leads in the NL East and NL West, respectively. The other four divisions remain up for grabs.

In the NL Central, the Brewers are creating some separation. Milwaukee enters Tuesday night on a nine-game winning streak after taking the series opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday. The Brewers, who have two more games against the Cubs this week, have a five-game lead in the division. The AL West race has tightened significantly in recent days as the Rangers struggle and the Mariners surge.

One AL West team that does not appear headed to the playoffs? That would be the Angels. It's been a dismal August for the Angels, who tried to build a winner around Shohei Ohtani at the trade deadline. Instead, the Angels have completely fallen out of the race and Ohtani was revealed to have a UCL tear last week. He will not pitch again this season. Oh, and Mike Trout went right back on the injured list after returning for one day.

There are still plenty of teams in the playoff hunt, tough. The wild-card races are loaded, especially on the NL side. The Phillies are on top, but it's not a large margin. The Giants, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Reds and Marlins are fighting for the last two spots. In the AL, the Rays are, for the time being, comfortably in, but then it's the Astros, Blue Jays and Rangers fighting for the last two spots while the Red Sox are in the mix.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Mariners

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 82 49 — 63.7% 99.8% Tampa Bay 80 52 2.5 36.1% 99.3% Toronto 72 60 10.5 0.0% 49.1% Boston 69 63 13.5 0.0% 3.6% N.Y. Yankees 63 68 19.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 69 63 — 95.9% 95.9% Cleveland 62 70 7.0 3.9% 3.9% Detroit 59 72 9.5 0.0% <1.0% Chi. White Sox 52 80 17.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 41 92 28.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Seattle 75 56 -- 36.9% 88.5% Texas 74 57 1.0 14.2% 62.6% Houston 75 58 1.0 48.2% 93.4% L.A. Angels 63 69 12.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland 38 94 37.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 85 45 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 73 58 12.5 0.0% 97.5% Miami 66 65 19.5 0.0% 12.1% Washington 61 71 25.0 0.0% <1.0% N.Y. Mets 60 72 26.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 74 57 — 88.0% 99.4% Chi. Cubs 69 62 5.0 11.5% 79.3% Cincinnati 68 65 7.0 0.0% 29.2% Pittsburgh 59 73 15.5 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis 56 76 18.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 81 49 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 69 63 13.0 0.0% 36.7% San Francisco 68 63 13.5 0.0% 43.7% San Diego 62 70 20.0 0.0% 1.8% Colorado 49 82 32.5 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 80 52 +5.5 Texas 74 57 -- Houston

75 58 -- Toronto

72 60 2.5 Boston

69 63 5.5

National League