MLB odds, lines, picks, best bets, 3-way parlay for April 17

Tuesday's MLB action features several must-see rivalry matchups. And if you're feeling bold, SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has revealed a three-pick parlay that could return a sizable payout.

Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach to crush the books. And that's exactly what he has been doing early this season, entering Tuesday having nailed six of his past seven MLB selections. Anybody following him is building a sizable profit.

Now, he has analyzed every MLB matchup and come up with his three best bets for Tuesday's massive 16-game slate.

We can tell you Hartstein likes the value of the Cubs (-124) at home against the Cardinals at 8:05 p.m. ET.

"The Cubs haven't played since Saturday, but that shouldn't completely negate the momentum of a comeback out of a 9-1 hole against the Braves to win 14-10," Hartstein said. "Add Anthony Rizzo back into that explosive lineup and I like Chicago against a struggling Adam Wainwright (5.06 ERA)."

Hartstein has also released two other strong plays, including a money line selection on the duel between David Price and Shohei Ohtani at 10:07 p.m. ET. In a matchup that features two of baseball's hottest teams, Hartstein has identified a pitching trend that ultimately determines which side you should back. He's sharing what it is and who you should back over at SportsLine.

So what are Tuesday's MLB picks that Larry Hartstein confidently believes could return a massive payout if you parlay them together? And what pitching trend ultimately determines Red Sox-Angels? Visit SportsLine now to get Tuesday's three-team parlay, all from an expert on a 6-1 run on his last seven MLB picks.

Royals at Blue Jays (-210)

Marlins at Yankees (-280)

Royals at Blue Jays (-165)

Orioles at Tigers (-105)

Rockies at Pirates (-132)

Nationals at Mets (+108)

Indians at Twins (+165)

Rangers at Rays (-161)

Phillies at Braves (-108)

Reds at Brewers (-153)

Cardinals at Cubs (-124)

Giants at Diamondbacks (-132)

White Sox at Athletics (-170)

Red Sox at Angels (-164)

Dodgers at Padres (+165)

Astros at Mariners (+160)