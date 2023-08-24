The playoff field for the 2023 Major League Baseball season is starting to take shape shape, though there's a bunch of jockeying still to be done in the coming weeks. Two divisional races appear to be sewn up, with the Braves and Dodgers owning commanding leads in the NL East and NL West, respectively. The other four divisions remain up for grabs, and the AL West race has tightened significantly in recent days with the Astros and Mariners trying to overtake the Rangers.

One AL West team that does not appear headed to the playoffs? That would be the Angels. It's been a dismal August for the Angels, who tried to build a winner around Shohei Ohtani at the trade deadline. Instead, the Angels have completely fallen out of the race and Ohtani was revealed to have a UCL tear this week. He will not pitch again this season. Oh, and Mike Trout went right back on the injured list after returning for one day.

There are still plenty of teams in the playoff hunt, tough. The wild-card races are loaded, especially on the NL side. The Phillies are on top, but it's not a large margin. The Giants, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Reds and Marlins are fighting for the last two spots, and the Padres are trying to hang around and make a push. In the AL, the Rays are, for the time being, comfortably in, but then it's the Astros, Blue Jays and Mariners fighting for the last two spots while the Red Sox are in the mix.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Rangers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Mariners

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Astros

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Reds

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 78 48 — 51.1% 99.5% Tampa Bay 77 51 2.0 47.8% 99.0% Toronto 70 57 8.5 1.1% 59.9% Boston 67 60 11.5 0.0% 4.2% N.Y. Yankees 61 65 17.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 65 62 — 87.3% 87.3% Cleveland 60 66 4.5 11.2% 11.2% Detroit 58 69 7.0 1.6% 1.6% Chi. White Sox 50 77 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 41 88 25.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Texas 72 54 — 22.2% 73.1% Houston 72 56 1.0 54.0% 90.9% Seattle 71 56 1.5 23.0% 72.4% L.A. Angels 61 67 12.0 0.0% <1.0% Oakland 36 91 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 82 44 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 69 58 12.5 0.0% 85.5% Miami 65 63 18.0 0.0% 22.3% N.Y. Mets 59 69 24.0 0.0% 2.3% Washington 58 69 24.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 70 57 — 73.3% 94.7% Chi. Cubs 66 60 3.5 21.9% 71.2% Cincinnati 67 61 3.5 4.6% 43.6% Pittsburgh 57 70 13.0 0.0% <1.0% St. Louis 56 72 14.5 0.0% <1.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 76 48 — 99.9% 100.0% Arizona 66 61 11.5 0.0% 45.7% San Francisco 66 61 11.5 0.0% 30.1% San Diego 61 67 17.0 0.0% 4.3% Colorado 48 78 29.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 77 51 +5.5 Houston 72 56 +0.5 Seattle 71 56 -- Toronto 70 57 1.0 Boston 67 60 4.0 N.Y. Yankees 61 65 9.5

National League