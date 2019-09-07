MLB scores: A's get road win at home; Mets take wild one over Phillies

Friday brings us an extra full 16-game slate of big league action thanks to a suspended game in Oakland. I guess it's technically 15 1/2 games on the schedule. Anyway, games relevant to the postseason races will be played in Atlanta, Milwaukee, Minnesota, and Queens on Friday night.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, Sept. 6

A's get a road win at home

OK, let us explain. The Athletics and Tigers on Friday night resumed and completed a suspended game from back on May 19 -- i.e., 110 days ago. The game, which was in Detroit's Comerica Park, picked up in the seventh inning with Oakland up 5-3. Since the A's and Tigers were already getting together for a weekend series in Oakland, the jurisdictional authorities decided that the suspended game would be finished up as an A's road game in Oakland. This image sort of sums it up:

Welcome to Comerica Park. At the Coliseum? pic.twitter.com/KskpqJeh0B — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 6, 2019

As you see above, the A's prevailed by a score of 7-3. That technically extends their May win streak to 11 games. Also, Chad Pinder hit a home run on Friday night that goes in the books as a home run on May 19:

There were 1,135 HR hit in May, which set an MLB record for a single calendar month (it was broken in June, and then that record was broken in July).



But when we look back on that month now, it'll be 1,136 HR -- because of Chad Pinder's HR tonight...which will count for May 19. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 7, 2019

Need more weirdness? Jake Diekman has now in the most technical of senses pitched for two different teams on the same day:

On May 19, Jake Diekman pitched the 8th inning for the Royals at the Angels.



Diekman now is on the A's, pitching for them in the resumption of a suspended game that began in DET on May 19 and is finishing in OAK.



This app will ALSO count for May 19 for Diekman.



Got all that? pic.twitter.com/FkYGLcCUsy — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 7, 2019

Most important is that the A's, in the thick of the AL wild-card chase with the Rays and Indians, held on to win.

Mets win a wild one

The Phillies and Mets are playing what could in essence be a knockout series, with the loser of this set essentially having very little chance at snagging a wild-card berth. The Mets went up early in this one thanks to a solid start from Steven Matz and Michael Conforto's 29th home run of the season.

Embattled reliever Edwin Diaz was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the ninth, but with one out, one one, and an 0-2 count, J.T. Realmuto happened:

And if this feels like some kind of grim refrain for the Mets and their rooters, that's because it is:

Edwin Diaz has now allowed 14 9th inning HR this season, tying Francisco Rodriguez (2014 with Brewers) for the most such HR allowed in a season in MLB history.



The Mets have now allowed 31 9th inning HR this season, the most such HR allowed by a team in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/wGCXij0guy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 7, 2019

Fortunately for the Mets, they got into a "bullpen soils the linens" battle with perhaps the only team poised to outdo them in such a contest. In the bottom of the ninth, Mike Morin retired the first two batters but then allowed singles to Juan Lagares and J.D. Davis. At that point, Nick Vincent was summoned, and he loaded the bases by plunking Jeff McNeil on an 0-2 pitch. That brought up rookie crusher Pete Alonso:

That's a walk-off walk, and that's Alonso's 107th RBI of the season. The ensuing celebration left Alonso in a state of partial undress that naturally evoked memories of Captain Redneck Dick Murdock:

Most of all, the Mets have now pulled even with the Phillies in the NL East and NL wild-card standings.

Stat of the day: Story goes 30-20 again

It's been a season to forget for the Rockies, but Trevor Story has been a pleasing exception. He's once again been excellent with the glove and productive on offense. As for that latter merit, Story entered Friday night's game against the Padres needing one stolen bases to reach 20 for the season. Given that he already had 30 home runs, he was one swipe shy of a second straight 30-20 season. He got that missing steal early, and that put him in elite company among shortstops:

While Story's a darn good player, he's obviously no A-Rod. Still, that's a point of honor to do what only one other has done throughout the spraw of baseball history.

As for Story, he came into this one with a career-high 5.7 WAR for the season. Like we said, pleasing exception in Colorado.

Quick hits

