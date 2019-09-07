MLB scores: A's get road win at home; Mets take wild one over Phillies
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Friday brings us an extra full 16-game slate of big league action thanks to a suspended game in Oakland. I guess it's technically 15 1/2 games on the schedule. Anyway, games relevant to the postseason races will be played in Atlanta, Milwaukee, Minnesota, and Queens on Friday night.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, Sept. 6
- FINAL - Rangers 7, Orioles 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Pirates 9, Cardinals 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Royals 3, Marlins 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Mets 5, Phillies 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Red Sox 6, Yankees 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 5, Blue Jays 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Diamondbacks 7, Reds 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Braves 4, Nationals 3 (box score)
- LIVE - Mariners at Astros (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Indians at Twins (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Angels 5, White Sox 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Brewers 7, Cubs 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 7, Tigers 3, completion of suspended game (box score)
- LIVE - Athletics at Tigers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rockies at Padres (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Giants at Dodgers (GameTracker)
A's get a road win at home
OK, let us explain. The Athletics and Tigers on Friday night resumed and completed a suspended game from back on May 19 -- i.e., 110 days ago. The game, which was in Detroit's Comerica Park, picked up in the seventh inning with Oakland up 5-3. Since the A's and Tigers were already getting together for a weekend series in Oakland, the jurisdictional authorities decided that the suspended game would be finished up as an A's road game in Oakland. This image sort of sums it up:
As you see above, the A's prevailed by a score of 7-3. That technically extends their May win streak to 11 games. Also, Chad Pinder hit a home run on Friday night that goes in the books as a home run on May 19:
Need more weirdness? Jake Diekman has now in the most technical of senses pitched for two different teams on the same day:
Most important is that the A's, in the thick of the AL wild-card chase with the Rays and Indians, held on to win.
Mets win a wild one
The Phillies and Mets are playing what could in essence be a knockout series, with the loser of this set essentially having very little chance at snagging a wild-card berth. The Mets went up early in this one thanks to a solid start from Steven Matz and Michael Conforto's 29th home run of the season.
Embattled reliever Edwin Diaz was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the ninth, but with one out, one one, and an 0-2 count, J.T. Realmuto happened:
And if this feels like some kind of grim refrain for the Mets and their rooters, that's because it is:
Fortunately for the Mets, they got into a "bullpen soils the linens" battle with perhaps the only team poised to outdo them in such a contest. In the bottom of the ninth, Mike Morin retired the first two batters but then allowed singles to Juan Lagares and J.D. Davis. At that point, Nick Vincent was summoned, and he loaded the bases by plunking Jeff McNeil on an 0-2 pitch. That brought up rookie crusher Pete Alonso:
That's a walk-off walk, and that's Alonso's 107th RBI of the season. The ensuing celebration left Alonso in a state of partial undress that naturally evoked memories of Captain Redneck Dick Murdock:
Most of all, the Mets have now pulled even with the Phillies in the NL East and NL wild-card standings.
Stat of the day: Story goes 30-20 again
It's been a season to forget for the Rockies, but Trevor Story has been a pleasing exception. He's once again been excellent with the glove and productive on offense. As for that latter merit, Story entered Friday night's game against the Padres needing one stolen bases to reach 20 for the season. Given that he already had 30 home runs, he was one swipe shy of a second straight 30-20 season. He got that missing steal early, and that put him in elite company among shortstops:
While Story's a darn good player, he's obviously no A-Rod. Still, that's a point of honor to do what only one other has done throughout the spraw of baseball history.
As for Story, he came into this one with a career-high 5.7 WAR for the season. Like we said, pleasing exception in Colorado.
Quick hits
- It's Friday, which means Dayn Perry released his latest Star Power Index. This week he looked at the fading Hyun-Jin Ryu and the surging Jack Flaherty, among others.
- Can the Red Sox get back in the wild-card race? They'll need to win roughly 19 of their final 22 games to have a chance. Here's what Boston needs to do to make a miraculous run to a postseason spot.
- 1B Josh Bell gives the Pirates a glimmer of hope in otherwise miserable season. Bell made several mechanical adjustments last winter that helped him take his power to the next level.
- Former Dodgers GM Ned Colletti has joined the NHL's San Jose Sharks as a scout. Colletti covered hockey as a journalist before getting into baseball decades ago.
- MLB and the MLBPA will reportedly discuss testing players for opioids following the death of Tyler Skaggs. Read more here.
- The Dodgers have pushed RHP Walker Buehler's next start back to give him extra rest, reports AM 570. Buehler has thrown a career high 159 1/3 regular season innings this year and the team wants him fresh for October.
- RHP Tyler Glasnow will return to the Rays on Sunday, reports the Tampa Bay Times. He's been out since May with a forearm injury. Glasnow will start and throw 2-3 innings, and he'll have his workload monitored down the stretch.
- Rangers OF Joey Gallo hopes to take live batting practice next week, reports MLB.com. Gallo has been sidelined since suffering a broken hamate bone in July. There's a chance he'll return before the end of the season.
- The Braves activated 3B/OF Austin Riley off the 10-day injured list, the club announced. He missed about a month after suffering a knee injury in a weight room accident. No other move was required because rosters are expanded.
- The Indians activated RHP Jefry Rodriguez off the 60-day injured list, the team announced. He missed three months with a shoulder issue. RHP Danny Salazar (groin) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a 40-man roster spot.
- Cubs SS Javier Baez, who hasn't played since Sunday, will undergo an MRI on his injured left thumb.
- Struggling Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will have his next scheduled turn in the rotation skipped.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB, MLBPA to explore opioid testing
Skaggs' autopsy revealed opioids in his system
-
Can Josh Bell be the next Pirates star?
Thanks to an awful second half, 2019 was a lost season, but maybe there's a glimmer of hope
-
A's, Tigers resume quirky suspended game
MLB decided to move the suspended game from Detroit to Oakland
-
Mariners eliminated from playoffs again
The Mariners were unceremoniously eliminated from postseason contention Wednesday night
-
What Red Sox need to do to make playoffs
Boston is 6 1/2 games behind the second wild-card spot with 22 games to play
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Friday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice