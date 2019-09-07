MLB, MLBPA will reportedly discuss testing players for opioids following Tyler Skaggs' death
Skaggs' autopsy revealed opioids in his system
Following the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, whose autopsy revealed the presence of fentanyl and oxycodone, MLB and the MLBPA may consider testing players for the presence of opioids. According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, MLB and the union are expected to discuss expanding the current random testing program to include opioids.
MLBPA head Tony Clark released the following statement:
"For several reasons, including the tragic loss of a member of our fraternity and other developments happening in the country as a whole, it is appropriate and important to reexamine all of our drug protocols relating to education, treatment and prevention."
The opioid crisis has indeed reached epidemic proportions in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control, an average of 130 Americans die each day from an opioid overdose.
As Shaikin notes, minor leaguers are already tested for opioids, so a testing infrastructure is already in place within organized baseball. It's not yet certain whether positive tests for major leaguers would result in treatment referral alone or also entail disciplinary measures.
Currently, fentanyl and oxycodone are classified as "drugs of abuse" under MLB's and the MLBPA's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, but they are not tested for in the absence of reasonable cause or unless the player is already in treatment. Presumably, any new program targeting opioids would expand those parameters.
In a statement released following Skaggs' autopsy, his family alleged that an Angels employee may have been involved. The Skaggs family has hired an attorney to investigate.
