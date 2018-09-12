MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox become first to clinch playoff berth

We've got all 30 teams playing. Here's everything you need to know from today's MLB action.

Tuesday's scores

Sale returns from DL, Red Sox become first to clinch

In his return from the disabled list, Chris Sale pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two of the five Blue Jay batters he faced in the Red Sox's 99th win of the season as they officially clinched a spot in the postseason.

Sale was on the disabled list from July 31-Aug. 11 with mild inflammation in his left shoulder. Sale's last start with the Red Sox was a 4-1 win against the Orioles where he pitched five dominant innings, striking out 12.

The left-hander's maximum for his return was set at 40 pitches but after throwing 26 in the first, Red Sox manager Alex Cora replaced Sale with right-hander Brandon Workman.

Sale is 12-4 this season with a 1.96 ERA in 24 starts. He leads American League pitchers in WAR (6.6), ERA and strikeouts per 9 innings pitched (13.5).

The Red Sox are the first MLB team to secure a playoff spot, and are tied for the 6th-fastest team to clinch a postseason berth since 1996. This will be the Red Sox's third consecutive postseason appearance, matching the longest streak in franchise history. Their magic number to clinch the American League East is 10.

Reds beat Dodgers ... again



The Dodgers just can't seem to beat the Reds.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles dropped another game to the Reds, losing by a 3-1 final. With the defeat, the Dodgers are 0-6 on the year against one of the worst teams in baseball. Ouch.

The Dodgers were done in by a trio of former Dodgers, as Scott Schebler and Brandon Dixon homered and Jose Peraza added a double. Luis Castillo recorded a quality start, holding the Dodgers to one run over 6 ⅓ innings while fanning nine and walking one.

On the night, the Dodgers tallied just five hits.

Los Angeles will enter Wednesday no better than 1 ½ games back of the Rockies with 17 to go.

deGrom sets record

Jacob deGrom didn't get a win on Tuesday -- of course he didn't -- but he did do something cool, breaking a big-league record by allowing three runs or fewer in a 26th consecutive game:

Jacob deGrom is officially done after seven innings and two runs. He allows three or fewer runs for the 26th consecutive start, breaking Leslie "King" Cole's single-season Major League record.



That mark stood for 108 years. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 12, 2018

.@JdeGrom19 now has 26 consecutive starts with 3 or fewer runs allowed.



That’s a single-season @MLB record. pic.twitter.com/Mu49d9tlQP — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 12, 2018

deGrom finished his night having held the Marlins to two runs over seven innings. He struck out nine and walked two on 106 pitches. His ERA on the season is now 1.71 -- that, nonetheless, has resulted in an 8-9 record.

Quick hits

