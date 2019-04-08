MLB scores, schedule: Cubs blank Pirates to win Wrigley Field home opener

Heading into Monday, two Major League Baseball teams had yet to play at home: The Cubs and the Red Sox.

Rather coincidentally -- or maybe not! -- those two teams entered the week as the two most disappointing teams in baseball, as alluded to in my power rankings. The Red Sox have Monday off before their home opener finally takes place on Tuesday. The Cubs did open at home on an unseasonably beautiful day in Wrigley Field Monday and we'll talk about that below.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway once every team has had its home opener is the schedule starts to become a bit more set. No more of those play Monday, off Tuesday type situations, generally speaking.

Baseball schedule, scores for Monday, April 8

FINAL - Rays 5, White Sox 1 (box score)



FINAL - Cubs 10, Pirates 0 (box score)

Nationals at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Brewers at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Home cooking provides hope for Cubs' bullpen?

The Cubs enjoyed some home cooking on Monday in the friendly confines of Wrigley Field, building their 10-0 lead in the second, third and fourth innings alone. There was a lot of funkiness in the second inning in particular. The Pirates committed three errors, intentionally walked Jason Heyward to get to Jon Lester with two outs and then Lester doubled. Anthony Rizzo hit a line drive off Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon's head (he would appear fine and stay in the game) and then Javier Baez hit one off a bounce by throwing his bat at it. Seriously:

Normally in a 10-0 result, the bullpen wouldn't be the story but it absolutely is here. In 33 1/3 innings so far this season, the bullpen had an 8.37 ERA. It did come in with some momentum, as Tyler Chatwood, Kyle Ryan and Allen Webster combined for four scoreless innings and six strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. When Jon Lester was removed from the game in the third inning due to hamstring tightness, that 6-0 lead didn't feel safe. Instead, look what the Cubs got:

Brad Brach: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (he even entered with two on and no out and got out of it)

Brandon Kintzler: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Randy Rosario: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Pedro Strop: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Make that now 11 straight scoreless innings for the Cubs bullpen and it has involved seven different pitchers, none of them being Steve Cishek and he figures to mostly be reliable moving forward.

We can't yet declare the bullpen fixed and the personnel still looks like it has lots of downside, but things are looking up after an unmitigated disaster of a start that included blowing three games the Cubs should have won. It meant they returned home 2-7 instead of 5-4, but they're home now and likely feeling pretty good.

Quick hits