Yankees ace Luis Severino needs MRI on injured shoulder after setback during long toss

Yankees ace Luis Severino was forced to begin the season on the injured list due to a rotator cuff injury to his right (throwing) arm and it appears his absence is going to continue indefinitely. Trying to work his way back recently by throwing long toss, Severino sounds like he's still having issues with his shoulder:

Luis Severino “didn’t feel great” the day after his latest flat ground long toss according to Aaron Boone.



Severino is headed back to NY for another MRI and exam to determine next step. #itsnotwhatyouwant — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) April 8, 2019

Severino, 25, was supposed to anchor the Yankees' rotation in a season that brought World Series aspirations. He was already thought to be out until around mid-May. We have to wait to hear about the results of the MRI, but it seems like the best-case scenario now has to be to push the timeline back to late May or even early June. It's also possible the MRI reveals an injury that keeps him out much longer, including (gulp) missing the entire season.

Severino was 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 220 strikeouts against 46 walks in 191 1/3 innings last season. He looked like he was headed to a possible Cy Young Award through 18 starts, but had a 5.67 ERA in his last 14 starts. In his two playoff starts, he managed just seven innings pitched with a 7.71 ERA.

The Yankees should be getting CC Sabathia back in the rotation this weekend, so he'll join Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, J.A. Happ and either Jonathan Loaisiga or Domingo German.