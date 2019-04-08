Yankees ace Luis Severino needs MRI on injured shoulder after setback during long toss
Severino 'didn't feel great' while throwing on flat ground
Yankees ace Luis Severino was forced to begin the season on the injured list due to a rotator cuff injury to his right (throwing) arm and it appears his absence is going to continue indefinitely. Trying to work his way back recently by throwing long toss, Severino sounds like he's still having issues with his shoulder:
Severino, 25, was supposed to anchor the Yankees' rotation in a season that brought World Series aspirations. He was already thought to be out until around mid-May. We have to wait to hear about the results of the MRI, but it seems like the best-case scenario now has to be to push the timeline back to late May or even early June. It's also possible the MRI reveals an injury that keeps him out much longer, including (gulp) missing the entire season.
Severino was 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 220 strikeouts against 46 walks in 191 1/3 innings last season. He looked like he was headed to a possible Cy Young Award through 18 starts, but had a 5.67 ERA in his last 14 starts. In his two playoff starts, he managed just seven innings pitched with a 7.71 ERA.
The Yankees should be getting CC Sabathia back in the rotation this weekend, so he'll join Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, J.A. Happ and either Jonathan Loaisiga or Domingo German.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Trump admin nixes MLB's Cuba deal
The agreement was reached in December after years of negotiation
-
Yankees vs. Astros odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Yankees vs. Astros on Monday evening 10,000...
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for April 8
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Explaining the Giants' recent trades
San Francisco acquired Tyler Austin from the Twins on Monday
-
Lester exits game with hamstring issue
Lester appeared to injure himself while running the bases