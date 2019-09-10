MLB scores, schedule: Mets rookie Pete Alonso hits 46th homer, retakes MLB home run lead

Monday brings us partial eight-game slate of big league action as 14 teams enjoy an off-day. There are games with postseason implications in Houston, Philly, San Diego, L.A. and Queens. Here's everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

Baseball scores for Monday, Sept. 9

Alonso retakes MLB home run lead

In addition to the various postseason and awards races, there will be a race for the MLB home run crown these final few weeks of the season. Here is the home run leaderboard as of Monday morning:

Alonso reclaimed the home run lead in the first inning of Monday night's series opener against the D-Backs. He took Merrill Kelly deep for home run No. 46 on the season. To the action footage:

Alonso set the franchise's single-season home run record a few weeks ago. He needs six home runs in New York's final 19 games to tie Aaron Judge's rookie home run record. Alonso has six homers in his last 19 games, in case you're wondering.

Also, it should be noted Monday's home run extended Alonso's on-base streak to 34 games. That is the longest active streak in baseball and the longest such streak in Mets history. A historic rookie season, through and through.

