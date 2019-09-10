MLB scores, schedule: Mets rookie Pete Alonso hits 46th homer, retakes MLB home run lead
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Monday brings us partial eight-game slate of big league action as 14 teams enjoy an off-day. There are games with postseason implications in Houston, Philly, San Diego, L.A. and Queens. Here's everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball scores for Monday, Sept. 9
- LIVE - Braves at Phillies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Diamondbacks at Mets (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Brewers at Marlins (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Yankees at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Athletics at Astros (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Pirates at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Indians at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cubs at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Alonso retakes MLB home run lead
In addition to the various postseason and awards races, there will be a race for the MLB home run crown these final few weeks of the season. Here is the home run leaderboard as of Monday morning:
- Pete Alonso: 45
- Mike Trout: 45
- Cody Bellinger: 44
- Eugenio Suarez: 44
- Christian Yelich: 44
Alonso reclaimed the home run lead in the first inning of Monday night's series opener against the D-Backs. He took Merrill Kelly deep for home run No. 46 on the season. To the action footage:
Alonso set the franchise's single-season home run record a few weeks ago. He needs six home runs in New York's final 19 games to tie Aaron Judge's rookie home run record. Alonso has six homers in his last 19 games, in case you're wondering.
Also, it should be noted Monday's home run extended Alonso's on-base streak to 34 games. That is the longest active streak in baseball and the longest such streak in Mets history. A historic rookie season, through and through.
Quick hits
- It's Monday, and Matt Snyder's latest MLB Power Rankings are out. Find out where all 30 MLB teams stand heading into the second week of September.
- We checked in on the season's race for the MVP Awards. You can read the top AL candidates here, and top NL candidates here.
- Red Sox legend David Ortiz returned to Fenway Park for the first time since being shot in June. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
- Angels star Mike Trout underwent a minor procedure on is foot Monday. The team says he is day-to-day.
- The Red Sox fired president Dave Dombrowski after their loss to the Yankees Sunday night. The team made the announcement official on Monday.
- Here are five questions facing Boston's next GM, including the futures of Mookie Betts and Alex Cora.
- Mookie Betts says the Dombrowski firing won't impact his pending free agency and contract extension talks.
- Boston promoted a four-person group to work president of baseball ops in the meantime, which makes Raquel Ferreira the highest-ranking woman in MLB.
- Here's a look at seven potential GM candidates for Boston.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Baez unlikely to play before postseason
Baez suffered a hairline fracture in his thumb last weekend
-
David Ortiz throws out first pitch
Monday was Ortiz's first public appearance since the shooting
-
Trout day-to-day after foot procedure
Trout has not played since Friday
-
Reports: Dombrowski, Sox owners clashed
Red Sox ownership did not hold a press conference to discuss the move
-
Stanton nearing return; Tauchman out
The Yankees are about to gain one big-time outfielder but are losing a surprise contributor
-
Where could Dombrowski land?
Dombrowski, 63, was fired by the Red Sox on Sunday