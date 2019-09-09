MLB Power Rankings: Cardinals and Cubs could make the final weeks of the NL Central race interesting

Three weeks remain on the schedule for the 2019 Major League Baseball season and we've crept into the territory in the regular season where we're completely overshadowed by football. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that the division races are going to be compelling enough to stave off much of that concern, either.

Heading into Sunday, SportsLine handicapped the following division champions by percentage in its simulations:

AL East: Yankees (100 percent)

Yankees (100 percent) AL Central: Twins (96.4 percent)

Twins (96.4 percent) AL West: Astros (100 percent)

Astros (100 percent) NL East: Braves (99.7 percent)

Braves (99.7 percent) NL Central: Cardinals (71 percent)

Cardinals (71 percent) NL West: Dodgers (100 percent)

That is very unexciting, isn't it? It's actually a bit depressing, really, with three weeks still to play.

We do have the wild cards and both are definitely going to be hotly contested. On the NL side, the Cubs have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Diamondbacks with the Phillies and Brewers being two out. In the AL, the Rays have a one-game lead for the top spot over the Athletics, with the Indians 1 1/2 games on the outside looking in.

If we want to reach a little, the home-field advantage race is neck and neck in the AL with the Yankees and Astros, and if we go all MLB, the Dodgers are with them, too. We can't count out the Twins or Braves, either.

If we really wanted to reach, there's a race for the No. 1 overall draft pick going with the Orioles in striking range of the Tigers.

But in terms of winning the division, the NL Central might be the one saving grace. While the Cardinals are the overwhelming favorite, let's keep in mind the head-to-head situation.

The Cardinals have a 4 1/2-game lead and that's a tough hill to climb in just three weeks ... BUT. Seven of the last 10 games of the season happen to be Cardinals vs. Cubs. Let's say the lead is three games heading into those last 10. The Cubs going 5-2 all of a sudden means we get a one-game playoff (assuming the in-between three games are even). That isn't out of the question. The Cubs have gone 7-5 against the Cardinals so far.

Plus, there's also the Brewers. At 6 1/2 back, they are a total long shot, but they do have three in St. Louis this coming weekend. If they can somehow manage a sweep and get it to 3 1/2, those Cubs/Cardinals head-to-head games really benefit them, especially since the rest of their schedule includes zero teams with a .500 or better record. Other than those games against the Cardinals, the Brewers play the Marlins, Padres, Pirates, Reds and Rockies the rest of the way. Beat up on those teams while winning the Cardinals series and hoping for the Cubs and Cardinals to do something like the Cubs winning four of seven and it's possible the Brewers come through with the late shock for the second straight year.

The reverse is also possible. The Cardinals could sweep the Brewers and bury the Cubs before the final week. If that's the case, there will be zero fun division races this season. Last year we got two one-game playoffs to decide division winners. This year we might have every division sewn up with at least one week left.

Thankfully we have the wild card, I guess?

Come on, NL Central. Please be our saving grace.

