MLB Power Rankings: Evaluating the best postseason races down the final stretch

We've reached the Dog Days of August, gang. The trade deadline is nearly two weeks in the rear-view mirror and we can start to get a good idea as to which races will end up being the most exiting. That list will not include the AL East, AL West, NL West and probably not the NL East. Let's take a look at the best races for postseason spots. If we wanted to throw the NL East into the mix, consider that No. 5.

4. Indians, Twins fight for AL Central crown

If this moves in the direction it has been lately, the Indians will run away with the Central. That's why this ranks fourth and not higher.

At the end of May, the Indians were a game under .500 and 10 1/2 games out of first. That should be an automatic win for the Twins, but something happened. Since then, the Indians have gone a ridiculous 43-18, which is a 162-game pace of 114 wins. The Twins have a winning record since then, so this is less of a collapse and more the case of a team just getting stupid hot over an extended stretch and stealing the thing.

Still, the Twins are a good team and six head-to-heads remaining on the schedule. This could go down to the final day of the season, in which case I will have ranked this race too low.

3. Cubs look to hold off Cardinals, Brewers in NL Central

I would accept the argument that this should be higher since there are three -- maybe four, as the Reds are only seven out -- teams involved instead of two like the next entry, but there's also a chance the Cubs hit their stride and make the last few weeks boring. They are the clear best team here and just need to figure out why they have been so awful on the road. Maybe the big comeback on Sunday knocks something loose. As things stand, though, the Cardinals are just two out and the Brewers are 2 1/2. The Cubs and the Brewers play seven more times, the Cubs and Cardinals play seven of the last 10 games of the season, including closing with a three-gamer in St. Louis. The Cardinals and Brewers play nine more times. This might be incredible.

2. Second wild-card spot in AL down to Rays, A's

For now, this looks like a two-team race with the Rays having a one-game lead over the Athletics. Unfortunately, they don't play each other again this season, but they are neck and neck and neither figures to fall apart. There's also the chance the Red Sox surge their way into the picture (they are seven back). The Red Sox do have a four-game series remaining against the Rays.

Also, bonus points for the possibility of either the Twins or Indians falling back and making this about both wild card spots.

1. Both NL wild-card spots up for grabs

Hoo boy are there possibilities here. We've have to root for maximum chaos, right? The Padres are six games back and there are six(!) teams between them and a playoff spot. The Reds are five back and there are five teams in the way. The Giants are 3 1/2 back with four teams in the way. And so on! The Nationals in the top spot are only a half-game better than the Cardinals, who hold the second wild card. The Brewers are only a half-game back, the Mets are a game back while the Phillies and Diamondbacks are both within a series.

The chances of this coming to fruition are outrageous, but what if there was a five-way or six-way tie when the season ended? That would be amazing -- and a complete mess. We can root for the mess together, right? Let's do it!

