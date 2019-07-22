MLB Power Rankings: A look at the best bets for a strong playoff push in the second half

Let's have a little fun and guess who is going to surge in the second half, because the Official Power Rankings are all about the fun and second-half surges happen.

At the All-Star break last season, the Oakland Athletics were three games out of a playoff spot. They went 42-23 after the break and landed a wild card with ease. The Milwaukee Brewers were 2 1/2 games back of the Cubs at the break and went 41-24 after to steal the division in relatively-shocking fashion. Each of those teams had the best record in their respective leagues after the break.

In 2017, the Chicago Cubs were two games under .500 and 5 1/2 games out of first at the break and went 49-25 in the second half to win the NL Central rather comfortably. Who could forget the Indians' hot streak?

In 2016, the Cubs and Red Sox went nuts in the second half while the Dodgers overtook the Giants in the NL West. In 2015, the Cubs went crazy and who could forget the Mets' run?

I'm zeroing in on five teams this season that are going to be white hot the rest of the way.

How many times did I already mention the Cubs? This is just what they do under Joe Maddon. I mentioned it last week, but in Maddon's tenure they've played at a 105-win, 162-game pace in the second half. They are 7-2 thus far this year.

This is rather common for the A's, too. They did it last year and are now 28-13 since June 2. Oakland faces a pivotal series against Houston this week that could close the division gap. For now, A's fans, enjoy their ascent into the top five.

I also mentioned the Indians. I'd say their rock bottom moment was losing back-to-back games to the Orioles, 13-0 each. Since then, they've gone 13-3 and have climbed from -- at one point -- 11 back of the Twins to just two. It's hard to see them selling at all now, let alone Brad Hand. Maybe they'll buy a bat, but there's something to consider. Jose Ramirez looked like he was in the midst of a lost season, but he's hitting .329/.370/.624 with eight doubles, a triple and five homers in his last 22 games. If he's back, that's like adding a superstar for a replacement-level player with how he was going.

My shot in the dark is the Cardinals. They have so many players underperforming offensively that I have to believe some of them will start clicking and it starts with Paul Goldschmidt. He's 31 and that's likely too early for age-related decline. He had a slow start last year but once his average dipped below .200 he went through a 47 game stretch where he hit .359/.449/.701 with 16 homers. That can help carry an offense and some players might feel like it's contagious and get it going.

Finally, I think the Red Sox have a run in them. Sure, at times things seem off -- and the timing of this is particularly terrible with them having just lost a series to the Orioles -- but there's just so much talent here and I can't help but think about the 2017 Cubs. They were the last team we saw go through the so-called "World Series hangover" and they were outstanding in the second half. The Red Sox have enough talent to go on a heater where they win something like 15 of 20 games and if that happens, they are in playoff position. If they get to the wild card game, it's Chris Sale and you have to like their chances.

Previous rankings: Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason | Offseason