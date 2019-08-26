MLB Power Rankings: A look at which postseason hopeful is well set up for the Wild Card Game

As we near September, a good number of teams still have a shot at grabbing one of the wild-card spots in both leagues. Let's take a look around the league at the teams that could wind up in the Wild Card Game and take a look at which are best set up to win that do-or-die game. Some of the ingredients for a good pick would be a true ace, a lockdown bullpen and/or a very consistent offense that doesn't often pull a disappearing act.

Strong contenders

Cardinals -- They lead the NL Central and would love to keep it that way and avoid the play-in game. If the Cubs or Brewers do overtake them and they stay in a wild card, though, their chances would be pretty good against most teams. That don't have what is considered a true ace, but Jack Flaherty is sure pitching like one now. In his last five games, Flaherty has only allowed one run in 32 innings (0.28 ERA) with 40 strikeouts against eight walks (0.69 WHIP). The offense has been humming of late and the bullpen is in order at present. They way they are playing right now, though, this whole discussion likely is rendered moot.

Rays -- Charlie Morton has been one of the best pitchers in the AL all season and will make a formidable wild-card starter. I could see them doing something like piggybacking Morton with Ryan Yarbrough, who is having a great season in his own right and can come out of the bullpen. The offense can be hit or miss, but I'd still be on board with the Rays due to run prevention in a one-gamer.

Mets -- The way Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis have been swinging it, I think it's reasonable to count on some offensive fireworks in several different possible matchups. Then, of course, you have probably Jacob deGrom to take the ball. The bullpen is a concern, but there's time to get things sorted out. Also, they are five strong in the rotation, so they could use a starter in relief for multiple innings.

Nationals -- Now, let's be clear: The bullpen is a big concern. Perhaps it'll be settled with a healthy Sean Doolittle at the back-end by then and the concern goes away, because I'd have great confidence in Max Scherzer going eight strong in the Wild Card Game. Plus, the offense is a wrecking crew right now. Obviously it depends on the opponent, but I feel like I'd pick the Nats to win the game at something like 6-1 right now.

Indians -- Losing Jose Ramirez was definitely a tough blow, but the Indians offense has been much more reliable these past few months and they'll still have some firepower. Either Shane Bieber or Mike Clevinger would make a great Wild Card Game starter and the bullpen is good. X-factor? I trust Terry Francona greatly with his pitching decisions in a game like this.

These teams have questions to answer

Twins -- They lead the AL Central and should keep it that way, because they could very easily lose a wild-card slugfest. I would definitely trust the offense to hit multiple home runs, but the pitching can't be trusted in a one-gamer. Ace Jose Berrios has been shelled this month (8.44 ERA in 21 1/3 innings) and the bullpen has been a mess all season.

Cubs -- Like late last season, the Cubs' offense is boom or bust. They do a disappearing act far too often to be comfortable in a win-or-go-home game. With some returns from injury, the bullpen has mostly settled down, but there has to be concern with issues reappearing. I do trust Kyle Hendricks, but if they have to go on the road he's been far worse there and I'd also worry that Joe Maddon would pick Jon Lester, who is clearly in his decline phase. There's a lot of upside, though. You can see an offensive explosion.

Phillies -- They have a clear number one starter in Aaron Nola, but with a 3.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, he's not really in the range where he feels automatic like Scherzer and deGrom do. Like the Cubs, it feels like the Phillies offense disappears far too often and I don't really trust the bullpen. Again, though, there's upside. You could see Nola dealing while the offense puts up six runs.

Athletics -- The opener thing fell flat on its face last year against the Yankees. I don't think they want to try it again, so you're choosing from Mike Fiers and Tanner Roark to start the game and it's hard to put either on level with many of the names I mentioned above. The offense ranks right around average in the AL in most categories, too.

As for the Red Sox, I'm just not seeing it. If they got hot enough to make it, they have the talent to be dangerous, though.

Not in good shape

Brewers -- Unless Brandon Woodruff comes back in time and immediately pitches back to form, the starting pitching options aren't enticing and the bullpen outside Josh Hader is pretty underwhelming. It just doesn't feel the same. The offense is capable, but other than Christian Yelich, hitters aren't consistent. You can try to squint your way to the Brewers beating someone like the Nats, but it has to be that slugfest they just won last weekend in extras. I can't see that happening against Scherzer. They would need something funky like the Nats falling apart and getting to face the Phillies or Cubs, I think, for a decent chance to win. A better route would be taking advantage of remaining head-to-heads and winning the division.

If we were to include the Diamondbacks and Giants in this exercise, they'd be here, too, because they just aren't nearly as good as whomever they'd be facing.

