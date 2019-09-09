Red Sox promote four-person group after firing Dombrowski; Raquel Ferreira becomes highest-ranking woman in MLB

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox fired president Dave Dombrowski less than a full year after winning the World Series. Dombrowski had seen his teams win at least 93 games in each of his three full seasons on the job. Though Boston was in the midst of a disappointing campaign, the team still remains on pace to win 86 games this season.

Nonetheless, the Red Sox decided to move on. They handed over the decision-making reins -- at least for now -- to a group of four executives: assistant general managers Eddie Romero, Zack Scott, and Brian O'Halloran, and senior vice president of major and minor league operations Raquel Ferreira, who is now the highest-ranking woman in a MLB front office.

Ferreira is in her 21st season with the Red Sox organization, having previously served in various roles in the baseball operations department. Some of her past titles include vice president of baseball administration, senior director of minor league operations, and director of minor league operations. Ferreira's team-issued biography notes she's the third woman to hold a senior vice president role in a baseball operations department:

Over her career with the Red Sox, Ferreira's work has been focused on overseeing the baseball operations budgets and the club's major and minor league operations. She actively oversees the daily operations for the team's major league clubhouse, as well as the daily operations for the organization's six minor league affiliates, handling issues for all minor league players and staff such as contract tenders, player transactions, payroll, and insurance. In addition, she heads the club's player immigration program and was instrumental in establishing the Boston Red Sox Rookie Development program, which began in 2004.

It's unclear if Ferreira (or any of the other top-ranking Red Sox executives) will have the opportunity to hold Dombrowski's old post for the long haul.

Major League Baseball has had long-standing issues with diversity in its hiring processes, and is yet to employ a woman as a general manager.