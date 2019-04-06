MLB scores, schedule: Phillies, Dodgers look to stay hot while Red Sox, Cubs seek answers on Saturday
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
We're a little over a week into the MLB season, and all 30 MLB teams are in action for our second Saturday of the 2019 season. It's only April, but it's still worth noting teams' hot and cold starts to the season.
The Philadelphia Phillies (5-1), Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers (7-1) are all off to incredible starts on the young season. Behind Philly's beloved new superstar Bryce Harper, the Phillies have a plus-23 run differential (outscoring opponents 49-26) and the club is undefeated at Citizens Bank Park. The Dodgers, powered by Cody Bellinger, set a franchise-record home-run streak (eight games) to begin a season. The team's hit 21 home runs overall, and that currently stands as the second-most through eight games in MLB history. The defending National League Central champion Brewers have won their last six games, and already have a three-game lead in the division.
Meanwhile on the cold front lives the struggling Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs. There are plenty of teams that are hoping to get back on track this weekend, but it's those two that already need to start turning their season around if they hope to stay relevant. Last season's World Series champs are 2-7, and as our own Mike Axisa notes here, the numbers behind their rough start aren't good. It's been nine days since the Cubs last won a game (Opening Day, March 28), and it turns out that the club's weak bullpen is already a liability this season. CBS Sports' Matt Snyder goes into more depth on why Chicago's hopes are already in jeopardy here.
Check back throughout the day as this post will be continually updated with scores, highlights and news from Saturday's full slate of baseball games.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, April 6
- LIVE - Nationals vs. Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Reds vs. Pirates, 1:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins vs. Phillies, 2:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Mariners vs. White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Padres vs. Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Rangers vs. Angels, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Rays vs. Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Blue Jays vs. Indians, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Yankees vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Cubs vs. Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Athletics vs. Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Marlins vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Quick hits
- The Boston Red Sox have reportedly called up right-handed relief pitcher Marcus Walden and infielder Tzu-Wei Lin, reports MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
- As Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register notes, Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has hit 70 home runs since he made his MLB debut on April 25, 2017. Bellinger leads the league in homers with six (through eight games) and the Dodgers lead MLB in home runs (21), runs (65) and RBI (64).
- Clayton Kershaw (sore left shoulder) will take the mound on Saturday for his second Triple-A rehab start. In his first on Thursday, he allowed two runs and struck out six over 4 1/3 innings.
- The reigning American League Rookie of the Year and Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani told reporters that he thinks he could be ready to return before the end of April, but the final decision will fall to the training staff.
- The Minnesota Twins announced that they have selected the contract of right-hander Chase De Jong. De Jong started four games for the Twins last season, going 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA, six walks and 13 strikeouts. To make room for De Jong on the 25-man roster, the Twins DFAed Tyler Austin.
- The Yankees called up infielder Giovanny Urshela from Triple-A and signed him to a major-league contract, optioned Thairo Estrada down to Triple-A and transferred Didi Gregorius to the 60-day injured list. Urshela has some major-league experience, playing 167 games over three seasons with Cleveland and Toronto. Most of his MLB time was spent playing third base, but he logged games at first, second and shortstop.
