MLB scores, schedule: Phillies, Dodgers look to stay hot while Red Sox, Cubs seek answers on Saturday

We're a little over a week into the MLB season, and all 30 MLB teams are in action for our second Saturday of the 2019 season. It's only April, but it's still worth noting teams' hot and cold starts to the season.

The Philadelphia Phillies (5-1), Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers (7-1) are all off to incredible starts on the young season. Behind Philly's beloved new superstar Bryce Harper, the Phillies have a plus-23 run differential (outscoring opponents 49-26) and the club is undefeated at Citizens Bank Park. The Dodgers, powered by Cody Bellinger, set a franchise-record home-run streak (eight games) to begin a season. The team's hit 21 home runs overall, and that currently stands as the second-most through eight games in MLB history. The defending National League Central champion Brewers have won their last six games, and already have a three-game lead in the division.

Meanwhile on the cold front lives the struggling Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs. There are plenty of teams that are hoping to get back on track this weekend, but it's those two that already need to start turning their season around if they hope to stay relevant. Last season's World Series champs are 2-7, and as our own Mike Axisa notes here, the numbers behind their rough start aren't good. It's been nine days since the Cubs last won a game (Opening Day, March 28), and it turns out that the club's weak bullpen is already a liability this season. CBS Sports' Matt Snyder goes into more depth on why Chicago's hopes are already in jeopardy here.

Check back throughout the day as this post will be continually updated with scores, highlights and news from Saturday's full slate of baseball games.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, April 6

Quick hits