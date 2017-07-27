MLB Thursday scores, trade rumors, updates, news: Harper extends MLB-best hitting streak

We are now only four days away from the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline. Plenty of trades have already gone down and there are surely many more on the way. As for the on-the-field action, Thursday brings a very light MLB schedule. Only eight games total, meaning roughly half the league is enjoying an off-day. Here is our recap of the day in baseball.

Thursday's scores

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker) Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker) Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals (7:15pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:15pm ET -- GameTracker) Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker) New York Mets at San Diego Padres (9:10pm ET -- GameTracker)



Harper extends hitting streak with a homer

Less than 24 hours after getting ejected from Wednesday night's game -- and blaming it on his pregame music -- Nationals slugger Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to 19 games Thursday afternoon. He did it with a first inning home run against the Brewers.

Harper would go on to add another home run in the third inning and his 19-game hitting streak is the longest of his career -- his previous career long was a 13-gamer earlier this year -- and tied for the longest hitting streak in baseball his season. Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield had a 19-gamer earlier this year. Here are the longest current hitting streaks:

Bryce Harper, Nationals: 19 games after Thursday's homer Jose Altuve , Houston Astros : 18 games Ben Gamel , Seattle Mariners : 13 games Mikie Mahtook , Detroit Tigers : 11 games Marwin Gonzalez , Astros: 9 games

Harper is the only one of those players who will play Thursday. Everyone else has an off-day.

Trade rumors

The Twins could sell before the trade deadline Jaime Garcia earlier this week. Garcia, RHP Ervin Santana , RHP Brandon Kintzler , and 2B Brian Dozier are their top trade chips at the moment.

earlier this week. Garcia, RHP , RHP , and 2B are their top trade chips at the moment. The Astros "might be the most focused team" on Tigers LHP Justin Wilson , reports ESPN. Houston already boasts one of the best bullpens in baseball, though Wilson would give them a shutout left-hander, something they lack right now.

, reports ESPN. Houston already boasts one of the best bullpens in baseball, though Wilson would give them a shutout left-hander, something they lack right now. If the Cardinals trade RHP Lance Lynn , it will because they received the right offer, reports Fox Sports. The team will not trade him simply because he's an impending free agent, or because the RHP Adam Wainwright injury hurts their postseason odds.

