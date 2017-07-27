MLB Thursday scores, trade rumors, updates, news: Harper extends MLB-best hitting streak
We are now only four days away from the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline. Plenty of trades have already gone down and there are surely many more on the way. As for the on-the-field action, Thursday brings a very light MLB schedule. Only eight games total, meaning roughly half the league is enjoying an off-day. Here is our recap of the day in baseball.
Thursday's scores
- Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)
- Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals (7:15pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
-
New York Mets
at
San Diego Padres
(9:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
Harper extends hitting streak with a homer
Less than 24 hours after getting ejected from Wednesday night's game -- and blaming it on his pregame music -- Nationals slugger Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to 19 games Thursday afternoon. He did it with a first inning home run against the Brewers.
Harper would go on to add another home run in the third inning and his 19-game hitting streak is the longest of his career -- his previous career long was a 13-gamer earlier this year -- and tied for the longest hitting streak in baseball his season. Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield had a 19-gamer earlier this year. Here are the longest current hitting streaks:
- Bryce Harper, Nationals: 19 games after Thursday's homer
- Jose Altuve , Houston Astros : 18 games
- Ben Gamel , Seattle Mariners : 13 games
- Mikie Mahtook , Detroit Tigers : 11 games
- Marwin Gonzalez , Astros: 9 games
Harper is the only one of those players who will play Thursday. Everyone else has an off-day.
Trade rumors
- The Twins could sell before the trade deadline, even after picking up LHP Jaime Garcia earlier this week. Garcia, RHP Ervin Santana , RHP Brandon Kintzler , and 2B Brian Dozier are their top trade chips at the moment.
- The Astros "might be the most focused team" on Tigers LHP Justin Wilson , reports ESPN. Houston already boasts one of the best bullpens in baseball, though Wilson would give them a shutout left-hander, something they lack right now.
- If the Cardinals trade RHP Lance Lynn , it will because they received the right offer, reports Fox Sports. The team will not trade him simply because he's an impending free agent, or because the RHP Adam Wainwright injury hurts their postseason odds.
Quick hits
- The Rays acquired LHP Dan Jennings from the White Sox for minor league 1B Casey Gillaspie . Tampa Bay has been looking for a reliable lefty reliever all year. The ChiSox, meanwhile, have now traded four veteran relievers within the last week.
- The Diamondbacks acquired C John Ryan Murphy from the Twins for LHP Gabriel Moya , both teams announced. Moya, 22, has a 0.82 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 43 2/3 Double-A innings this year. Murphy is hitting .222/.298/.330 in Triple-A.
- The Athletics placed C Josh Phegley (oblique) on the 10-day DL and designated RHP John Axford for assignment, the team announced. C Ryan Lavarnway was called up and RHP Ryan Dull (knee) was activated off the DL in corresponding moves.
- Nationals RHP Shawn Kelley will begin a minor league rehab assignment this Saturday, reports the Washington Post. Kelley has been sidelined by a trap strain since June 17. Getting him back will be a huge lift to Washington's bullpen.
