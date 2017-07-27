MLB Trade Rumors: Marlins put a very interesting starting pitcher on the block

With the trade deadline only four days away, the Miami Marlins have reportedly made a very interesting starting pitcher available.

Multiple reports indicate the Fish will listen to offers for 28-year-old right-hander Dan Straily , who can't become a free agent until after the 2020 season. He is 7-6 with a 3.84 ERA (107 ERA+) and 107 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings this season.

Sources: The Marlins are now open to trading SP Dan Straily and have started telling teams he's available. In thin market, he's got value. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2017

Straily bounced around a bit and battled injuries from 2014-15, though he found a home with the Cincinnati Reds last season, throwing 191 1/3 innings with a 3.76 ERA (113 ERA+). Cincinnati traded him to the Marlins for prospects over the winter, and now the Marlins are presumably looking to flip him for prospects at the deadline.

The starting pitching market is pretty thin at the moment, depending whether the Minnesota Twins make Ervin Santana and Jaime Garcia available. Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish are the big names, though beyond them, the best of the rest includes guys like Jhoulys Chacin , Clayton Richard , Francisco Liriano , and Jeremy Hellickson . The St. Louis Cardinals have yet to decide whether to make Lance Lynn available.

Straily, because he's young and controllable and reasonably effective, should land the Marlins a pretty nice prospect package, assuming someone steps up and meets their asking price. Miami plans to keep their core players through the trade deadline, but others like Adeiny Hechavarria and David Phelps have already been shipped out. Straily could be next. It only makes sense to listen to offers at this point.