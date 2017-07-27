MLB trades: Rays get Mets first baseman Lucas Duda for a minor leaguer

The Tampa Bay Rays entered Thursday a game back in the American League wild-card race. Not content with that standing, the Rays front office spent the day working the phones, first landing left-handed reliever Dan Jennings, and now New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda, the teams announced.

OFFICIAL: #Rays acquire 1B Lucas Duda from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league RH Drew Smith. pic.twitter.com/uNu7gDPseB — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 27, 2017

A free agent at season's end, Duda will presumably serve as Colby Rasmus' spiritual successor -- remember, Rasmus walked away from baseball earlier in the month and has since been placed on the restricted list. Duda has hit .246/.347/.532 with 17 home runs in 291 plate appearances this season. He figures to see considerable action at designated hitter, with Corey Dickerson and Logan Morrison slotting in at left field and first base.

In return, the Mets acquired right-handed relief prospect Drew Smith. This is the second time this year he has been traded. The Rays acquired him in a small deal in January for Mikie Mahtook. He has a good fastball-breaking ball combination, and could pitch in the late innings someday down the road.