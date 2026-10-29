ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The 2026 World Series has concluded and there's a new champion in the Milwaukee Brewers. They won their first-ever World Series title, taking down the Tampa Bay Rays in dominant fashion with a 4-1 series win.

Among the many items of interest in the aftermath of the championship: can the Brewers repeat? That's always a question worth asking. The Dodgers just went back-to-back in 2024 and 2025, making them the first repeat champion in MLB since the 1998-2000 Yankees. The Brewers have a few question marks, but no one should doubt the organization's ability to find answers in any way possible.

Now, onto the 2027 World Series. No, don't be one of those people who is all negative and defeatist and acts like there won't be one. There will be a new collective bargaining agreement this coming offseason and we'll have a season, even if it's altered.

As a reminder, gambling odds factor in how many people are going to bet on the teams, attempting to lure in gamblers with the odds. As such, they aren't predictions. I often refer to this as a "Yankees tax" or "Dodgers tax" because they attract more bets than if, say, the Royals or Reds were equally as talented. As for this iteration, I knew who would be atop the list before even checking.

2027 World Series champion odds

Odds via DraftKings as of Oct. 29