The Milwaukee Brewers are the freshly crowned World Series champions for 2026. Add that trophy to a regular season body of work in which they won 103 games and achieved the best run differential in all of Major League Baseball, and it's clear the Brewers this season did all a team can do. The first title in franchise history will be remembered and cherished by the Brewers and their fans forever, and it was earned in every respect.

The celebrations won't soon end, and the post-Game 5 hangovers are still pulsing. Even so, it's time to turn our attention to the 2027 season and explore why the Brewers absolutely have the foundation necessary to do it all again next year. Here, then, are three reasons the Brewers can become repeat champions roughly one year from now.

1. There's the opportunity for very little roster turnover

Eyeball the Brewers' current contract obligations and service time tiers, and you'll find just six players are likely bound for free agency. Brandon Woodruff, Jake Bauers, JoJo Romero, and Gary Sánchez will be free agents soon. Elsewhere, Dustin May has a mutual option for 2027, which means he'll probably join them. Finally, Antonio Senzatela has a $14 million team option for 2027 on which the Brewers may pass.

Of those, the 31-year-old Bauers is the biggest needle-mover, as he's coming off a 2026 season in which he hit 26 home runs in 144 games and put up a WAR of 3.3. He does seem likely to move on, but the Brewers are more than resourceful enough to find comparable production from the non-premium position of first base.

Elsewhere, the Brewers should resist the temptation to trade away catcher, linchpin, and reigning World Series MVP William Contreras ahead of his walk year in 2027. The Brewers Way in recent years has been to part ways with core contributors around such a time, and that may be a temptation with Contreras, especially given Bo Naylor's presence on the roster. Contreras, though, is not easily replaceable given his skills behind the mask and his high level of production at the plate. An extension may not be something the Brewers will pursue – even though the ongoing CBA negotiations will probably lead to a new system that benefits teams like Milwaukee – but even if that's the case, they should keep their catcher and leader around for the final year of team control in the name of defending the belt and the title.

2. The roster is young

The champion Brewers, as a club that gets limited investment from ownership and is elite at player development, skews young even as they stand as the best team in baseball. Consider:

The Brewers' position players this season had an average age of 27.3, which was the 12th youngest figure in MLB this season and half a year younger than the league-average age for hitters.

The Brewers' pitching staff this season had an average age of 27.0, which makes it the youngest crop of hurlers in the entire league.

As for specific examples, they're not hard to find. Budding star Jackson Chourio will be in his age-23 campaign in 2027. Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson will each be 25. Cooper Pratt, like Chourio, will be 23. The Brewers this past season got 16.4 WAR from those names, and Pratt and Henderson didn't even log full seasons.

Let's also note that Brice Turang, who led the Brewers this season with a WAR of 7.3, will be just 27 in '27 and thus should continue performing at a high level. This isn't just a matter of the Brewers being largely shielded from age-related decline next season. There's also the distinct possibility that so many of their 2026 pace-setters are still pre-prime and may have even better days ahead.

3. The farm system is among the game's best

As though all of the above weren't enough, the Brewers right now have managed to thread this rare needle: they're the best team at the highest level and have one of the best collections of talent down on the farm. MLB.com in August ranked the Brewers as the third-best farm system in the game right now. FanGraphs ranked them third based on average prospect value. Baseball America at midseason likewise ranked the Milwaukee system third and after the season gave the system an "A" grade.

At an individual level, a number of premium Brewers prospects figure to arrive at some point next season. That list includes shortstop Jesús Made, who may be the top prospect in the game right now. Other 2027 arrivals may include talents like corner infielder Andrew Fischer, right-handers Tyson Hardin and Bishop Letson, and infielder/outfielder Jett Williams, among others. So many teams in contending mode have a fairly dry pipeline thanks to the low draft picks and the now-for-later trades that often accompany World Series aspirations, but that's very much not the case with lead executive Matt Arnold and the Brewers.

Celebrations of the work done in 2026 should be the focus right now for the Crew and their rooters, and once that dies down, they can all be further buoyed by the reality that the Brewers aren't going anywhere. The guess here is that the Brewers open the 2027 season – whatever it looks like — as the consensus favorites to do it all again.