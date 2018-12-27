2019 NBA All-Star Game: Here's how to vote in February's star-studded event

If you were wondering how you can vote for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, you've come to the right place.

The 68th edition of the All-Star Game won't take place until Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, voting for the starters has already started. There are four different ways you can cast your vote daily for your favorite player: 1. vote on NBA.com, 2. vote on the NBA app, 3. vote with Google Assistant or 4. vote by searching for your favorite players/teams on Google.

If you were wondering if there is any change to the actual format of the game this year, there isn't. The All-Star Game was re-formatted last year where there are no longer traditional Eastern and Western Conference teams. Instead, teams are created with a draft-style format by two captains. The two captains will be the highest vote-getters of their respective conference.

With that said, there is one major change. Instead of the teams merely being revealed on national television with the draft taking place off of the camera, the draft will actually be televised -- revealing the order of all of the draft picks.

There will be 24 overall All-Stars chosen, with the starting lineup selected by a combination of fan, player and media voting. Fans account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. The reserves are chosen by a vote among head coaches.

Under the new All-Star Game format last season, Team LeBron defeated Team Stephen, 148-145, with LeBron James winning the All-Star Game MVP award for the third time after posting a 29-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist performance.