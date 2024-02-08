With Thursday's NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the deals are already starting to fly as teams look to bolster their rosters for the stretch run or sell off spare parts for future assets. Trades can be made until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, and history says that teams tend to wait until as close to that deadline as possible to make the biggest moves.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, and Washington Wizards guard Kyle Kuzma are among some of the names to watch as the deadline approaches.

That being said, a few minor deals have already trickled in. The East-leading Boston Celtics added some depth to their big rotation by picking up Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a couple of second-round picks. Similarly, the West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves traded for veteran point guard Monte Morris to aid their push to the postseason.

CBS Sports will keep track of every deal that goes down leading up to Thursday's trade deadline, so be sure to check back to stay up to date on all the moves.

2024 NBA trade deadline tracker

Feb. 7