Who's Playing

Miami @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Miami 2-0; Philadelphia 0-2

What to Know

The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Miami won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Philadelphia is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Heat had enough points to win and then some against the 76ers, taking their matchup 119-103. Miami relied on the efforts of small forward Jimmy Butler, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 assists in addition to six boards, and center Bam Adebayo, who had 23 points along with nine rebounds.

Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors March 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 118-104. In other words, don't count Philadelphia out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $62.50

Odds

The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Philadelphia.