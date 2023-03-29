Who's Playing

Dallas @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Dallas 37-39; Philadelphia 49-26

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will square off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. If the game is anything like Dallas' 133-126 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Sixers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 116-111 to the Denver Nuggets. One thing holding the 76ers back was the mediocre play of shooting guard De'Anthony Melton, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 7-point finish.

Meanwhile, Dallas made easy work of the Indiana Pacers on Monday and carried off a 127-104 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Mavericks had established a 99-74 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Luka Doncic, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-109. In other words, don't count Dallas out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.