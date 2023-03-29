Who's Playing
Dallas @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Dallas 37-39; Philadelphia 49-26
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will square off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. If the game is anything like Dallas' 133-126 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Sixers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 116-111 to the Denver Nuggets. One thing holding the 76ers back was the mediocre play of shooting guard De'Anthony Melton, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 7-point finish.
Meanwhile, Dallas made easy work of the Indiana Pacers on Monday and carried off a 127-104 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Mavericks had established a 99-74 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Luka Doncic, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-109. In other words, don't count Dallas out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Dallas have won eight out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Dallas 133 vs. Philadelphia 126
- Mar 18, 2022 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Dallas 101
- Feb 04, 2022 - Dallas 107 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Apr 12, 2021 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Dallas 95
- Feb 25, 2021 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 11, 2020 - Dallas 109 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Dec 20, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Apr 01, 2019 - Dallas 122 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Jan 05, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 08, 2018 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Dallas 110
- Mar 17, 2017 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Dallas 74
- Feb 01, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Feb 21, 2016 - Dallas 129 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Nov 16, 2015 - Dallas 92 vs. Philadelphia 86