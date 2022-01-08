Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Philadelphia 76ers and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the San Antonio Spurs as the 76ers lead 97-80.

Philadelphia has been riding high on the performance of center Joel Embiid, who has 29 points and six assists in addition to nine boards. Point guard Dejounte Murray has led the way so far for San Antonio, as he has 22 points and eight assists along with four rebounds.

the Spurs have lost 100% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Philadelphia

Current Records: San Antonio 15-22; Philadelphia 21-16

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Dec. 17 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Spurs' road trip will continue as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Philadelphia. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

San Antonio came out on top in a nail-biter against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, sneaking past 99-97. It was another big night for San Antonio's point guard Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. That's the third consecutive game in which Murray has had at least 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia picked up a 116-106 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Seth Curry, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 dimes in addition to seven boards, and center Joel Embiid, who had 31 points along with five rebounds. The matchup made it Embiid's fifth in a row with at least 31 points.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 13-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought San Antonio up to 15-22 and the 76ers to 21-16. San Antonio is 5-9 after wins this year, Philadelphia 11-9.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.31

Odds

The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won seven out of their last 12 games against San Antonio.

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Shake Milton: Out (Back)

Paul Reed: Out (Covid-19)

Isaiah Joe: Out (Back)

Tyrese Maxey: Out (Covid-19)

Jaden Springer: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for San Antonio