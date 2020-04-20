Air Jordan 5 'Fire Red' sells out instantly during 'The Last Dance' documentary on Michael Jordan's Bulls
Sunday's shock drop of the Air Jordan 5 'Fire Red' on Nike's SNKRS app won't be your last chance to buy the shoes
The sneaker community and basketball fans converged to watch the debut of "The Last Dance" on Sunday. The long-awaited documentary focuses on Michael Jordan's final season with the Bulls, but provides plenty of flashbacks from his early days in North Carolina and in the NBA.
As eager fans across the country watched the documentary unfold, Jordan Brand surprisingly dropped the Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red" on the Nike SNKRS app. The shoes, like most hyped Jordan releases, sold out in a matter of minutes.
Sunday's shock drop won't be the last chance for Jordan fans to get their hands on the highly-coveted shoes. The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red" are still slated to come out in a wider, general release on Saturday, May 2.
When images of the sneaker first surfaced in late 2019, it was rumored that they would release on March 28, which was the 30th anniversary of Jordan scoring a career-high 69 points against the Cavaliers in the Jordan 5.
The classic sneakers feature a white leather base with a black midsole. A grey 3M tongue serves as the backdrop for the massive lace lock that first made an appearance in the Jordan line on the Jordan 5 silhouette. Though the Jordan 5 'Fire Red' has been brought back before on a number of occasions, this is the first time it will feature the 'Nike Air' branding on the back of the shoe in over 20 years.
Adult sizes for the Jordan 5 'Fire Red' will retail for $200. The shoes will also be available in big kids' sizing for $140, little kids' sizing for $80 and $60 for toddlers.
