Who's Playing
Boston @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Boston 2-3; Milwaukee 3-2
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to defend their home court Friday against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee should still be feeling good after a victory, while Boston will be looking to right the ship.
The Bucks are hoping for another win. On Wednesday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Boston 110-107. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 11 rebounds. Antetokounmpo's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 34 points.
Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Chicago Bulls April 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-110. In other words, don't count the Celtics out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $120.54
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee have won 21 out of their last 41 games against Boston.
