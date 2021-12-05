Through 2 Quarters

Those hoping for the Miami Heat to upset the Milwaukee Bucks may want to start looking elsewhere for things to brighten their day. Milwaukee is in control with a 69-54 lead over the Heat.

Point guard Jrue Holiday (16 points) and small forward Khris Middleton (15 points) have been the top scorers for the Bucks. One thing to keep an eye out for is DeMarcus Cousins' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Miami has been relying on point guard Tyler Herro, who has 13 points and three assists along with six rebounds and two steals, and shooting guard Max Strus, who has ten points.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Miami 14-9; Milwaukee 14-9

What to Know

The Miami Heat might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Fiserv Forum. The Heat will be strutting in after a win while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, winning 113-104. Shooting guard Duncan Robinson and point guard Kyle Lowry were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former had 24 points and the latter shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and nine dimes. Robinson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Wednesday. Robinson's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Milwaukee as they fell 97-93 to the Toronto Raptors this past Thursday. Point guard Jrue Holiday put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds.

Miami is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Everything came up roses for the Heat at home against the Bucks in the teams' previous meeting in October as the squad secured a 137-95 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $44.65

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Milwaukee.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

George Hill: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

DeMarcus Cousins: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (Calf)

Donte DiVincenzo: Out (Ankle)

Semi Ojeleye: Out (Calf)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Miami